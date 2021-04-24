NieR Replicant – Where To Get Royal Ferns

There are sidequests aplenty in Nier Replicant, with lots of different tasks you have to complete for them. A number of them require you to go and find a certain item to fulfill someone’s request, with some of them being easier to find than others. While there’s a good chance you will have come across many of the items asked for in fetch quests at least once later on in the game, the earlier fetch quests will likely leave you completely confused. One of those items you are asked to find are Royal Ferns and this guide will break down where you can find them

Where To Get Royal Ferns

Royal Ferns are a requirement to complete The Tavern Keeper Grandmother’s sidequest within your own village. The Tavern Keeper needs three items to make a medicine for the grandmother, which include three Medicinal Herbs, three Berries, and three Royal Ferns. The Medicinal Herbs should be incredibly easy to find and the Berries should be something you’ve come across by now as well more than likely. The Royal Ferns though are a bit harder to track down.

Technically, you can find Royal Ferns out in the wild within the Northern Plains and Southern Plains. Just look around for any of the sparkling white icons and interact with them to get an item that could potentially be a Royal Fern. However, this is a more rare item to find out in the open, so there is a much quicker solution.

Head to Seafront and look at the different shops in the town that are nearby one another. The Grocery Store just happens to be selling Royal Fern only 150 G, so just buy how many ever more you need and you can report back to complete this quest.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.