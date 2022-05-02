Nintendo Switch Sports: How to Unlock Cosmetics and Hairstyles

Nintendo Switch Sports allows you to customize your characters with a wide range of cosmetics and hairstyles. There’s a ton of clothing and accessories available, but you’ll have to unlock them first. Here’s how to get your hands on cool cosmetics and hairstyles in Nintendo Switch Sports.

How to Unlock Cosmetics in Nintendo Switch Sports

You can only unlock cosmetics by choosing the Play Globally mode. This will pair you up with other players online so you can play sports with other people. If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, then you can still play this mode but the game will pit you against AI-controlled bots.

Cosmetics are unlocked by earning Points. At 100 Points, you will unlock a random cosmetic reward. Even though it’s random, you can still choose from available styles to decide which set of cosmetics you want to claim your reward from. For example, you can choose the Cute Collection or the Simple Collection to have more control over your character’s style.

How to Earn Points Fast

Playing matches is obviously the best way to earn points, but some sports are more efficient than others. Simply playing a match of any sport will earn anywhere from 30 to 40 Points, and you can earn Point multipliers by performing well during the game. Earning a strike in bowling will get you a multiplier, for example. You can stack multipliers to amass a ton of Points in a single match if you play your cards right.

Bowling is the best sport to earn Points. You’ll earn a baseline of 40 Points per bowling match, and it’s super easy to earn multipliers by getting strikes and spares. You should be able to clear 100 Points nearly every time as long as you are semi-competent at bowling.

How to Spend Points for Cosmetics and Hairstyles

As stated above, you’ll earn a random cosmetic reward once you reach 100 Points. You’ll be given a choice between a few sets of cosmetics. You can’t choose exactly which item you’ll receive.

Cosmetic sets also rotate out every now and then. For example, the Simple Collection will leave the game on May 10 and the Cute Collection will be gone on May 18. They’ll be replaced by new groups of cosmetics, but don’t fret if you miss them. They’ll most likely return sometime in the future.

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now on Nintendo Switch.