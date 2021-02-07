Nioh 2: Complete Edition – All PC Graphics Settings Detailed

Nioh 2: Complete Edition has finally brought the sequel to the PC platform. While the PC port is far from impressive in its number of graphics options, there are still a handful to be modified.

If you played the original Nioh when it arrived on PC, you know what to expect. Virtually the same settings are on display here. Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 has been confirmed for the title, but Team Ninja did not have the feature integrated at launch. It will appear in a later patch.

Let’s review what settings owners can play around with in Nioh 2: Complete Edition on PC.

Nioh 2: Complete Edition (PC) Graphics Settings

Display Mode

Full Screen

Windowed

Borderless

Screen Resolution

Rendering Resolution

50% to 100%

Frame Rate Cap

30

60

120

Shadows

OFF

Low Quality

Medium Quality

High Quality

Motion Blur

OFF

ON

Dynamic Reflections

OFF

ON

Ambient Occlusion

OFF

ON

Texture Quality

Low

High

Effect Quality

Low

High

NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights