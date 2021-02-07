Game Guides

Nioh 2: Complete Edition – All PC Graphics Settings Detailed

DLSS 2.0 is coming later

February 6th, 2021 by Joshua Garibay

Nioh 2: Complete Edition has finally brought the sequel to the PC platform. While the PC port is far from impressive in its number of graphics options, there are still a handful to be modified.

If you played the original Nioh when it arrived on PC, you know what to expect. Virtually the same settings are on display here. Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 has been confirmed for the title, but Team Ninja did not have the feature integrated at launch. It will appear in a later patch.

Let’s review what settings owners can play around with in Nioh 2: Complete Edition on PC.

Nioh 2: Complete Edition (PC) Graphics Settings

Display Mode

  • Full Screen
  • Windowed
  • Borderless

Screen Resolution

Rendering Resolution

  • 50% to 100%

Frame Rate Cap

  • 30
  • 60
  • 120

Shadows

  • OFF
  • Low Quality
  • Medium Quality
  • High Quality

Motion Blur

  • OFF
  • ON

Dynamic Reflections

  • OFF
  • ON

Ambient Occlusion

  • OFF
  • ON

Texture Quality

  • Low
  • High

Effect Quality

  • Low
  • High

NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights

  • OFF
  • ON

