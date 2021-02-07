Nioh 2: Complete Edition – How to Get the Valve Helmet

So you have begun your journey in Nioh 2 on PC and, for reasons unknown to the general populace, you have decided the protagonist is in dire need of atrocious headgear. Maybe controlling digital monstrosities is your thing. I’m not here to judge. I’m here to assist in helping you fully realize your goals of traveling as a poorly dressed samurai.

If you are fully committed to adorning your custom character with one of the worst designs to grace a video game, here’s how to do it.

How to Get the Valve Helmet

Oh, wow. You’re still reading even after viewing the screenshot above. I’m sure you have your reasons for wanting this piece of gear. Let’s continue.

Similar to its predecessor, Nioh 2 once again brings a Steam-exclusive helmet for PC players to… enjoy? The appropriately titled Valve Helmet is given to those that purchase the game through Valve’s digital distribution platform. Did you purchase the game? If so, great! You have completed half of the steps needed to obtain the Valve Helmet.

A Shrine needs to accessed in order to redeem the helmet. Shrines can be found during missions, but the simplest method is to select Shrine from the Starting Point on the world map. Once at a Shrine, find the Boons option. Its description will read “Claim DLC items,” confirming you are in the right place.

Simply click OK and the Valve Helmet will materialize from the ether, appearing in your inventory. All that is left to do is equip it (and immediately regret your decision).