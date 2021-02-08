Nioh 2: Complete Edition – How to Get the Sohaya Deserter Garb

Team Ninja is celebrating the release of Nioh 2 Remastered on PlayStation 5 and Nioh 2: Complete Edition on PC with special gear. Current owners of the game and those looking to snag the samurai souls-like are able to acquire the developer’s gift.

Team Ninja has added the Sohaya Deserter Garb to the game for a limited time following the latest releases of their sequel. We will show you how to add this purrr-fect gear to your collection.

How to Get the Sohaya Deserter Garb

Obviously, you must own Nioh 2 in order to receive the armor. While current owners are set, prospective buyers are on a timer. This offer expires on February 26th. If you haven’t purchased Nioh 2 yet and you wish to own this feline set, you will need to do so within the aforementioned timeline.

Assuming you either already own the game or plan to pick it up prior to the deadline, redeeming the set is easy. You will need to access a Shrine. Shrines can be found during missions, but the simplest method is to select Shrine from the Starting Point on the world map. Once at a Shrine, find the Boons option. Its description will read “Claim DLC items,” confirming you are in the right place.

Click OK and the Sohaya Deserter Garb will link to your game, immediately appearing in your inventory. The furry gear can be equipped whenever you choose.