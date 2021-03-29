Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition Update 01.027.001 Patch Notes

Update 01.027.001 has arrived for Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The version number is 01.027.001 on the PS5, while the version number is 1.27.1 for the PC on Steam. There does not seem to be an update for the PS4 version of the game as it’s already updated to patch 1.27.

As always, the new update is to address some bugs that have been present in the game. There are a lot more issues addressed for the PC version compared to the PS5. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Nioh 2 Remastered Update 01.027.001 Patch Notes

Steam® Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when opening “Person Directory” with “DLSS” enabled.

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash if the level was raised to 750 when operating the mouse.

Fixed crash-prone symptoms in certain environments

Fixed a bug that text may not be displayed during play in certain environments

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when using the ghost technique of the soul era “Hunger” in the submission “Invited Koyo”.

Fixed other minor bugs

Steam® / PS5™ Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that when “Game Mode” is “120fps Mode”, the “Great Skill” of a specific enemy may not be returned by “Special Skill”.

Fixed a bug that certain enemies may behave differently than expected when “Game Mode” is “120fps Mode”

Fixed other minor bugs

Nioh 2 is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms. For more information about today’s patch, you can visit the official website. Alternatively, you can also visit the Steam page for the game too.