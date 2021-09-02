No Man’s Sky Settlement Guide: How to Start Settlements, Change Location, Add Buildings, and More

The No Man’s Sky Frontiers update is finally here, and players can become the Overseer of their very own settlement in this update. Inhabited star systems will now have procedurally generated settlements with fully explorable interiors, which gives players even more reasons to explore. Not only that, but the base building system has been completely overhauled with hundreds of new parts being added and several restrictions being removed. Here is everything you need to know about No Man’s Sky settlements, including how to get your own settlement and the first things you should do as an Overseer.

How to Get a Settlement in No Man’s Sky

To become an Overseer of a settlement, you have to find one first. If you already have an existing No Man’s Sky save file, then this process is very straightforward. All you have to do is fly your ship into space and you will receive an emergency broadcast that leads you to a planet in your current star system.

Once you arrive at the designated location, speak to someone in the settlement. Sentinels will attack out of nowhere, and it’s up to you to defend the settlement’s denizens. After fending off the Sentinels, go to the Settlement Hub Interface in the center of the settlement and apply to become the Overseer. Now that you’re in charge, it’s time to build yourself an office.

How to Add Buildings to Your Settlement

The first building you need to construct for your settlement is an Overseer’s Office. Once you apply for the Overseer position, the game will mark its location on your map. All you have to do is donate the necessary materials and wait for construction to finish. Buildings are constructed in real-time, so you’ll have to wait two minutes for the Overseer’s Office to complete.

Once you build the Overseer’s Office, head inside and use the Settlement Administration Terminal to construct more buildings. You’ll be able to choose between two different buildings, but the options are random. My first settlement let me choose between a Starship Dock and a Large House, but other players have been able to construct things like Marketplaces and other buildings.

After choosing your desired building, the process to build it is the same as the Overseer’s Office. Just walk up to the Construction Terminal, donate the required supplies, and wait for construction to complete.

How Many Settlements Can You Have in No Man’s Sky?

You can only have one settlement at a time in No Man’s Sky. If you want to get a different settlement in a new location, then go to a Space Station and purchase a Settlement Chart from a Cartographer. This will point you to a new settlement that is in need of an Overseer. You will lose your original settlement if you become the Overseer of a different settlement, so don’t put too much work into your starting settlement if you don’t like the location.

No Man’s Sky is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.