No Man’s Sky Update 3.15 Patch Notes

Update 3.15 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a patch focusing on the next-generation version of the game, so there will be some pretty significant improvements if you’re playing on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. There aren’t many improvements on PS4 and Xbox One, but PC players will receive some of the new benefits of this patch. Here’s everything new with No Man’s Sky update 3.15.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.15

Stability improvements on PC.

Resolution and performance for PSVR have been significantly improved when running on a PS5.

Fixed a rendering-related crash on PS5.

Xbox Series S in high quality mode now has the improved ultra settings introduced in the Next Generation Update.

Loading times on PS5 have been improved.

PS5 install size has been optimised.

This update primarily focuses on the PlayStation 5 version of the game. The VR mode will run much better when playing on a PS5, even if the game is still just technically a backward compatible PS4 title. The performance and resolution have been bumped up significantly, so the procedurally-generated universe should look better than ever before. Loading times and install size have also been improved on PS5 as well, which is a nice touch.

If you’re playing on Xbox Series X, there isn’t much in the way of improvements. On the budget-oriented Xbox Series S, however, there is now a huge new feature. Running the game in high quality mode will get you the improved graphical settings introduced in the recent next-generation update, so the game will look much, much better

No Man’s Sky is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official No Man’s Sky site.