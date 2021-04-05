Update 3.34 has arrived for No Man’s Sky and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. No Man’s Sky recently had their big Expeditions update that launched less than a week ago. Following that launch, we received an update just the other day and now another has arrived with more fixes related to the previous updates. On top of that, there are also some fixes that are being brought to consoles that were only available on PC before. Here’s everything new with No Man’s Sky update 3.34.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.34 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused Expedition data to be unnecessarily re-downloaded from the server.

Fixed an issue that could cause repeated network duplication of NPCs, leading to decreased framerate (especially at Space Stations) and occasional crashes.

This patch also brings all previous fixes to consoles:

Fixed an issue that caused portable refiners and other placed objects to vanish in high network activity areas.

Fixed an issue that could cause some interactions to become unresponsive in high-network traffic situations.

Improved the audio effect when a mission patch is displayed on screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause weapon labels to scroll unnecessarily on the HUD.

Fixed an issue that could cause the mode select text to appear to have a fuzzy outline when selected.

Fixed a number of icon issues affecting missions supplied by NPCs found in planetary buildings.

Fixed an issue that caused the Inventory Full warning on the Expedition Page to appear in ALL CAPS.

As you can see above, this latest update is nowhere near as large as the Expeditions update itself. However, it does have more to it than the last update that came out. Everything related to this patch are fixes though, including one improvement with one of the game’s audio effects. Either way, most of these fixes should be under the hood to where the majority of people will not notice them. For those that were having some issues though, this will hopefully prevent some of the game crashes.

No Man’s Sky is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official No Man’s Sky website.