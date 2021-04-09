Update 3.35 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

3.35 is still another update for the Expeditions patch. This update was released for PC a few days ago, but it should be rolling out for all platforms by the time you read this. If you are playing the game on PS5, the update version number is ‘03.035.000’.

The best thing about the patch is that it fixes some crashes that the game was having for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. A ton of other fixes have been made to the game as well.

You can read the full patch notes released today below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.35 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused Explorer-class starships to change appearance. All ships should now use the same wings and fuselage parts as before the Expeditions update. A limited number of ships may still select new colors. A fix for this will follow shortly.

Fixed an issue that caused Power Inverter switches to malfunction.

Fixed an issue that caused a specific Multi-Tool broken slot to require an inordinate number of Ion Batteries to repair.

Fixed an issue that required players to gain an S-Class Multi-Tool to unlock the ‘Light Show’ milestone, instead of an A-Class Multi-Tool.

Fixed an issue that caused the glow on the star representing the final phase of the Expedition to be overly orange.

Fixed a number of UI issues that could occur when every milestone in an Expedition was complete.

Fixed an issue that could cause the music to be clipped at the start of an expedition.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the reward for Phase 5 of the expedition being claimed when completing the expedition a second time on a new save.

Fixed a visual glitch in the starship cockpit map.

Fixed an issue that prevented the glowing grass found on some lush planets from glowing.

Fixed a graphical glitch on the save deletion screen when running in HDR on PS5.

Fixed a PlayStation 5 specific HDR issue.

Fixed a rare PS5 specific crash that could occur during load.

Fixed a terrain generation crash on next-generation consoles.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading the game.

Fixed a soft-lock that could occur when interacting with an NPC on the space station.

Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.

Fixed a number of memory-related crashes on Xbox One X.

Fixed a crash that could occur while interacting with an NPC that had been network desynced.

Fixed a multiplayer-related crash in the animation system.

Fixed a PC-specific issue that could cause hitching while loading shaders.

Fixed a crash related to network synchronization of starships.

No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. For more info about today’s patch, you can visit the official website.