Update 3.40 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The PS4 version of No Man’s Sky shows up as update 3.40. If you have the PS5 copy of the game, the update number is 03.040.00. Despite the slightly different numbers, the update should have the same function on all platforms.

This new update adds the second Expedition called Beachhead today. Hello Games hopes people will be in for lots of surprises when it drops throughout the rest of the day. Aside from the new content, a ton of other bugs and issues have been fixed with today’s new update. There’s also a specific fix for the Xbox version of the game too in relation to crashes.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.40 Patch Notes

Patch 3.40 – Beachhead Expedition

The second Expedition, Beachhead, begins today. We hope you enjoy the surprises it has in store.

Added a new class of procedural upgrade module for the starship Launch Thrusters.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect text labels on Communications Stations.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Exosuit boot sequence from playing correctly in Expeditions mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause asteroids to intersect with player fleets.

Fixed an issue that allowed secondary ships to be summoned when they were out of fuel.

Fixed an issue that caused some UI screens to be positioned incorrectly when using an ultrawide monitor.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect camera positioning while interacting with a number of objects.

Fixed an issue that prevented a number of Quicksilver titles from unlocking in Creative Mode.

Fixed an exploit that could allow players to bypass protections against building in other player’s bases.

Fixed a crash related to terrain tesselation.

Fixed a crash related to saving base data.

Fixed an Xbox-specific crash related to memory management.

If you want to know more about this update, details are up on the official website. No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.