Update 3.41 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Hello Games already released update 3.40 a couple of days ago, but now an even newer No Man’s Sky patch is now available on all platforms. The patch number is 03.041.000 on the PS5 and 3.41 on the PS4. The size of the update is around 3.6 GB for PlayStation consoles and it’s around 6.3 GB on Xbox consoles.

Unfortunately, there are no official patch notes that have been released for this update yet. A DLSS update is due for the game soon, although this only affects the PC and VR versions of the game. The DLSS update is supposed to make the game run smoother when playing in full 4K.

The only thing I could find about this patch was a comment from the Reddit community user named ‘Shadow of Fox‘. You can read their comment down below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.41 Patch Notes

“Looking at data files with missing content for end of expedition we expected a small patch adding that content around weekend, and here it is as community research is nearing completion“.

We’ll be sure to update this post if more official patch notes are revealed later today. No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.