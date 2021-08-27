There are lots of awesome shirts and gear for Travis to wear in No More Heroes 3 and knowing how to unlock and change outfits will have you battling in style. Similar to previous games in the series, completing challenges and activities around the world as well as during the main story will naturally unlock items. However, you’ll need to earn WESN, polish up on your wrestling moves, and lots more to earn the harder-to-obtain and nicer-looking outfits. Here’s everything we know on how to unlock and change outfits in No More Heroes 3.

No More Heroes 3: How to Unlock and Change Outfits

To unlock and change outfits in No More Heroes 3, you’ll need to first earn them through playing the main story, completing side activities and adventures, and challenges from the T-Shirt aliens. Once unlocked, head to the Travis’ room in the motel and use the wardrobe by the couch to swap out complete outfits or just the shirt by pressing L or R. Speaking of challenges though, see below for a small sampling of what the T-Shirt Aliens want in exchange for awesome threads.

Extraterrestrial Drip Shop

Every city within NH3 has around two to three t-shirt aliens available. While looking at your map, any icon with the t-shirt is an alien desperate to give you their gear. At the time of this writing, some aliens offer multiple t-shirts if you leave the area and return with the challenges changing each time. As for what the heck they want, below are a few examples of what they are looking for in terms of completing challenges.

5000 WESN

Perform 50 Pro Wrestling Moves

Complete 12 Defense Missions with a C rank or higher

Perform 20 perfect dodges

As shown above, most of it is centered around just doing great in combat and utilizing your moveset to its fullest. Once you meet the requirement, speak with the alien and they will either take the currency from you or confirm that you have completed the challenge and offer you the shirt. By the way, there is an awful lot of Devolver Digital swag to wear in-game if you’re a fan.

No More Heroes 3 is available now on the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to check the rest of our No More Heroes 3 Guides while you’re here!