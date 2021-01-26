Nvidia has released a new driver to cover software and hardware arriving this week. NVIDIA GeForce 461.40 WHQL is both game ready for Thursday’s (1/28) release of The Medium, a psychological horror game, and today’s launch of the initial RTX 30 laptops. I assume the latter of the two won’t pertain to many if the laptops are as elusive as the standalone RTX 30 series graphics cards.

Of course, the latest products aren’t the only targets of the 461.40 driver. The Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry V finally have DX11-related crashes resolved. Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Detroit: Become Human have also eliminated sporadic crashing, thanks to the inclusion of last week’s Hotfix 461.33 driver in this full release.

NVIDIA GeForce 461.40 WHQL Driver Release Notes

Game Ready – This new Game Ready Driver provides support for The Medium, a new adventure-horror game that features ray tracing and our performance-accelerating NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Studio Applications – The January NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest creative applications including Affinity Photo (now with GPU-acceleration) and the NVIDIA Broadcast 1.1 Update. In addition, this release also provides support for the latest NVIDIA Studio laptops powered by new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Gaming Technology

Includes support for GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060).

Game Ready & Studio Driver Fixes (For full list of fixes please check out release notes)