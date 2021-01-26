Nvidia has released a new driver to cover software and hardware arriving this week. NVIDIA GeForce 461.40 WHQL is both game ready for Thursday’s (1/28) release of The Medium, a psychological horror game, and today’s launch of the initial RTX 30 laptops. I assume the latter of the two won’t pertain to many if the laptops are as elusive as the standalone RTX 30 series graphics cards.
Of course, the latest products aren’t the only targets of the 461.40 driver. The Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry V finally have DX11-related crashes resolved. Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Detroit: Become Human have also eliminated sporadic crashing, thanks to the inclusion of last week’s Hotfix 461.33 driver in this full release.
Read on for the full details.
NVIDIA GeForce 461.40 WHQL Driver Release Notes
Game Ready – This new Game Ready Driver provides support for The Medium, a new adventure-horror game that features ray tracing and our performance-accelerating NVIDIA DLSS technology.
Studio Applications – The January NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest creative applications including Affinity Photo (now with GPU-acceleration) and the NVIDIA Broadcast 1.1 Update. In addition, this release also provides support for the latest NVIDIA Studio laptops powered by new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.
Gaming Technology
- Includes support for GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060).
Game Ready & Studio Driver Fixes (For full list of fixes please check out release notes)
- [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.
- [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken.
- [Resident Evil 2 Remake/Devil May Cry V] Games which used the RE2 engine may crash in DirectX 11 mode
- [DaVinci Resolve]: Error 707, application crash, or application instability may occur.
- [Adobe Premiere Pro]: The application may freeze when using Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (CUDA).
- [Zoom][NVENC]: Webcam video image colors on the receiving end of Zoom may appear incorrect.
- [Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes.
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game (without running running any GPU hardware monitoring tool in the background)
- [Assassin’s Creed Valhalla]: The game may randomly crash after extended gameplay
- NVIDIA Broadcast Camera filter may hang.
- [Zoom]: Chrome browser flickers with Zoom app.
- [G-SYNC][Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may restart when enabling NVIDIA Surround with GSYNC enabled on RTX 30 series GPUs.