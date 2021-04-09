Update 1.06 has arrived for Oddworld: Soulstorm , and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Oddworld Inhabitants has released a ton of patches for Oddworld: Soulstorm lately, but now it’s ready for update 1.06 on PS4. If you have the PS5 version of the game, the patch is number is 01.060.000. Regardless of the numbers, the patch is the same on all platforms including PC.

The main purpose of the patch is to fix some issues that the game had been having during its launch earlier this month. There is also one PC specific fix noted in the patch notes as well.

Anyway, you can check out the full patch notes posted down below.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Improvements to cover in The Blimp (more to come here)

Prevented the player being able to loop around in Phat Station and get stuck

Abe now connects to monkey bars much more reliably (more improvements coming here too)

Fixed Mudokons occasionally being reluctant to enter lockers

Fixed unresponsive Sligs after they’ve been on high alert

Slap mines will now turn on/off as expected, whichever is closest to Abe when activated

Streamer mode timer now stops when the game is paused or focus is elsewhere (PC)

Fixed Stoopy and Alf occupying the same space during the cutscene at the end of The Ruins

Oddworld Inhabitants has already revealed that the 1.07 patch is already underway too. The game is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For more info, you can visit the official website.