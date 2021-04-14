Oddworld: Soulstorm Update 1.07 Patch Notes (PS4 and PS5)

Update 1.07 has arrived for Oddworld: Soulstorm and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Oddworld: Soulstorm only came out earlier this month, but quite a few post-launch updates have been released for the game already. Today’s patch is version number 1.07 on PS4 and version number 01.070.000 if you have the PS5 copy of the game.

This new update comes with even more improvements from the game. As we speak, the developers of the game are already hard at work on patch 1.08. Anyway, you can read today’s patch notes written down below.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Mudokons now throw given items at Sligs after dying and reloading a save

Improvements to Slig AI

Spender statistic can now be improved on repeated playthroughs

Fixed control lockup in levels with many flares

Door interaction is now prioritized over pickpocketing

Mudokon Followers will follow Abe regardless of how far Abe gets from them

Restart Level from the Pause Menu now has a confirmation step

Fixed Sawblade getting stuck in the down position in Necrum, which was blocking progress

The Good Ending video will now play when conditions are right

Explosions now explode more reliably

Cured Mudokon followers no longer show prompt to be Healed a second time when hit by Sligs

Removed option to Continue to the next level from the End of Level Summary screen when in Level Select mode. This was a bug, Level Select mode is supposed to be self-contained levels!

Tweaked cover in The Blimp level so that it is easier to avoid being hit

Rebalanced Slig Mama to make it easier to complete the Hijack the Train level.

Changed the counter for savable Mudokons in The Ruins so that it now shows the correct figure of 200.

The game will no longer crash when run on systems set to Arabic.

The game is available now for you to play on PC, PS5 and PS4. For more on today’s patch, you can head on over to the official website for additional details.