Update 1.13 has arrived for Oddworld: Soulstorm and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

As the team behind Oddworld: Soulstorm mentions and even jokes about, the new update 1.13 is so big that they even had to skip one patch to release it. The new patch comes with tons of fixes, changes and improvements to pretty much every field of the game. The official patch notes is out, so below you can find every detail that was announced and shared with the public.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Update 1.13 Patch Notes

Level-specific bug fixes:

Fix for incorrectly spawning RPG Slig in Yards ending descent

Fix for Mudokons teleporting onto a small lift in Escape

Fix for being able to see fire through a platform in Hijack

Fix to ensure Quarma for each level is set correctly

Fix to a specific rocksaw in Necrum

Fix to prevent Abe being locked if he hit a checkpoint while crouched and then stood up in Slig Barracks

Multiple out-of-gameworld jump fixes

Dying after pressing the final button in Yards no longer locks the game

Mudokons no longer get stuck at the bottom of the destructible tower in Necrum Mines

Adjustments to the position of mines in Necrum Mines to allow for easier interaction with a door

The destruction of the bridge in Ruins no longer leaves a piece of wooden bridge on the ground

The rocksaws in Necrum no longer drift apart in their timing

Fix to intro cutscene in Necrum Mines

Abe-related bug fixes:

Improvements to Abe’s backwards walk when stealth aiming

Improvements to the haptic feedback on PlayStation 5 throughout the game

Players can now alter their throw distance when using a mouse on PC by adjusting the aim distance or using the scrollwheel

Abe no longer auto-crouches when pushing against a pounder

Abe no longer dies when touching an inactive pounder

Abe will no longer get zapped on respawning after being zapped

Improvements to the possession orb controls

Abe will now be correctly crushed under a slamdoor when an NPC has pulled that door’s lever

Abe now correctly animates when unlocking a locked locker

Improvements to monkeybars

Improvements to Abe’s motioncode when rolling and hoisting

Fixes for a bug that caused Abe to roll indefinitely in Sanctum

AI/NPC bug fixes:

Fixes to Sligs randomly appearing to be frozen in Eye Of The Storm

Sligs no longer have a delayed reaction to bouncy rock candy

Sligs will now correctly raise the alert level when hit with a non-lethal item

Sligs no longer shoot through possessed Sligs if they are too close to an edge

Mudokon hats no longer pop off when Muds are told to wait and then follow

Mudokons no longer chatter when killed

The Sligs in Ruins now continue to fire upon the Mudokons after waking from being knocked out

Sick Muds no longer become sick again if Abe heals before talking to them

Mudokons no longer throw into the distance at Sligs far away in Feeco Depot

Mudokons now react properly to slamdoors being closed

Mudokons no longer stop following Abe for a brief second when he double jumps

Dead Slogs no longer distort their meshes when being hit

Other fixes:

The Royal Jelly effects now correctly persist after a checkpoint

Mines now restore their spinning components after a checkpoint

Improvements to the GameSpeak control settings on PC

The PlayStation 5 light bar will now be on by default for new players

Improvements to texture resolution on PlayStation 4

Further fixes to non-visible, closed slamdoors (especially in Slig Barracks)

Mortar shells (in Blimp and Sorrow Valley) have been adjusted for difficulty and now accurately land where Abe would have been when they were fired, making them more predictable and avoidable

Improvements to subtitles

Improvements to the voiceover in the final fight

Items from crates will no longer fall through the floor after Abe respawns in The Blimp

Fixes to the Gameplay Master Trophy

Added Master Volume to the audio settings

Improvements to Greeter audio

Welding torches now respect the “Reduce Strobing” accessibility option

Additions to the credits

Smoke clouds (for example, from steam grates or smoke bombs) have reduced highlights when they pickup light from Slig gunfire

Fixes to certain pickups not being present after a respawn in The Funicular

Oddworld: Soulstorm is available on PC, PS5 and PS4. For more info about the game, make sure to visit the official website right here.