Omega Strikers: Best Builds for Ai.Mi

Ai.Mi just arrived and Omega Strikers players are not wasting time as they learn the ropes of her set and playstyle. But how should you build Ai.Mi? With that said, and to help you bring the best out of the game’s new striker, here are the best forward and goalie builds for Ai.Mi in Omega Strikers.

Omega Strikers: The Best Forward Builds for Ai.Mi

As, when played as a forward, Ai.Mi’s biggest strength lies in her ability to perform powerful shots and redirect the core towards the goal, we recommend the use of Missile Propulsion, for its increase in projectile range and damage, paired with either Creator of Durable Things or Extra Special. The two are our main picks for the second slot as Creator of Durable Things will increase your Special’s uptime, while Extra Special will allow you to cast it more often.

For the final slot, we recommend the use of either Super Surge, for those looking to increase their Secondary’s impact, or Built Different, for its full set damage and range increase. Using a combo of Extra Special + Creator of Durable Things can also work out great.

To recap, here are the best Trainings for Forward Ai.Mi:

Missile Propulsion + Creator of Durable Things / Extra Special + Super Surge / Built Different

Missile Propulsion + Extra Special + Creator of Durable Things (Special focused build).

The Best Goalie Builds for Ai.Mi

Surprisingly, Ai.Mi can be a good goalie, thanks to both the Special’s ability to redirect shots and her Primary and Secondary’s ability to stop forwards. But that doesn’t mean that you should use her in the position, taking into consideration her long cooldowns and the fact that many of the game’s top forwards are currently perfectly capable of countering her strengths. With that said, if you plan on using her in the position, we recommend the use of Creator of Durable Things, Missile Propulsion, and either Extra Special or Crossover. Crossover earns its spot thanks to its ability to increase Ai.Mi’s speed after a strike.

To recap, here are the best Trainings for Goalie Ai.Mi:

Creator of Durable Things + Missile Propulsion + Crossover / Extra Special

You can currently play Omega Strikers exclusively on PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2022