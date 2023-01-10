One Piece Odyssey: Does Demo Progress Carry Over To Full Game?

Gamers have patiently been awaiting an excellent video game adaptation of One Piece, and it seems that One Piece Odyssey may be the love letter that fans have been waiting for. Set in a sprawling world full of familiar and new characters, gamers can finally explore the beautiful worlds in this vast adventure.

However, some gamers may still be a bit hesitant about this title, and with good reason. While there have been plenty of One Piece games in the past, some have been much better than others. Thankfully, for gamers on the PlayStation and Xbox family of consoles, there will be a demo available that gives gamers a chance to try this title out. But, with the amount of progress that can be made, can it be transferred to the full game when it releases?

Can You Transfer The One Piece Odyssey Demo Progress To The Full Game?

As gamers take the opportunity to explore the opening hours of One Piece Odyssey, they’ll find themselves lost in a familiar world. However, once the demo comes to an end, players may find themselves hoping to bring their victories and items over to the full game once they purchase it.

Thankfully, demo progress will transfer over to the full game, giving players the chance to get a bit of a head start on what can only be assumed to be a long journey ahead. While the demo is being released only a few days before the full release of the game, this demo progress will be saved until players finally purchase the full game, no matter if it’s on release or months down the line.

When Does The One Piece Odyssey Demo Release – Platforms & Date

Gamers hoping to give this game a try will have the opportunity to download and play this demo starting on January 10, 2023. However, gamers on PC will be out of luck for the time being, as the demo is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. While there is a chance that PC players will get a demo later, it’s currently unknown if they will receive one.

Players will also need to keep their demo save in the same system family, as they will not be able to transfer their progress between console families. With a fully original story, players will have the chance to explore some familiar arcs in this non-canon story and do some sightseeing before the game fully launches.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.