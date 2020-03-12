Similar to its predecessor, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is not a very easy game. It might look simple, with colorful and beautiful gameplay that looks like a standard 2D platformer, but is actually a deep Metroidvania title. And with an added emphasis on combat with this latest sequel on Xbox One and PC, players jumping right into this game might struggle at times. Of course, once you realize that it may be too late. So let’s explain which difficulty to choose in Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and answer can you change difficulty, though the answer will disappoint.

Which Difficulty to Choose in Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The first thing you do when loading up a brand new game of Ori and the Will of the Wisps is choose the difficulty. There’s only three offered here: easy, normal, and hard. Veteran players, especially those who played Blind Forest should already know what to go with here. All that the choice determines is how much damage you deal and how much you take, so there isn’t alterations to the story or overall gameplay experience.

Normal is said to be the way Will of the Wisps is meant to be played, and if you want that pure experience you should go for it. Veterans, highly skilled players, or those who really want a tough challenge can go for hard instead. But honestly, after experiencing much of the game, I would recommend easy for many players, even if you usually avoid it. Ori is a beautiful experience from start to finish, and you don’t want to get frustrated at the somewhat clunky combat, especially early on. So if you want to make sure you get to those end credits, go for easy. If you are ok with a touch of difficulty go normal. And if you want an extra challenge choose hard. This is very important due to the answer to the question ‘can you change difficulty in Ori and the Will of the Wisps’.

Can you Change Difficulty in Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If you pick the wrong one you may ask yourself how to change difficulty in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Let’s rip this band-aid off right now: you can’t. Unfortunately there is no option you can alter once you have decided on a specific difficulty setting. It is set in stone for that save file. The only way to change it for good is to delete it and start a fresh game. This adds an extra layer of import to the opening choice, which you make without ever having played a second of the game. So hopefully the first section was helpful, because you’ll be stuck with that decision for the next few hours. But that’s all there is to know about which difficulty to choose and can you change difficulty in Ori and the Will of the Wisps, even if the answer isn’t what you wanted to hear.