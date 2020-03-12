Ori and the Will of the Wisps might start out simply enough, but like its predecessor, it is a deep and complex Metroidvania style game. What might look like a 2D platformer at first will quickly show its deeper mechanics in the form of multiple skills and abilities that Ori can use. All of them are useful, but the game kind of throws them at you without explaining how it all works. So here’s how to equip skills and abilities in Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

How to Equip Skills

Let’s start with skills, which are more essential than abilities in terms of progression through the game. These include double jump, wall jump, bash, and many others. Many of these are automatically enabled, such as the ones previously mentioned. Once acquired, which is done by absorbing the light from Ancestral Trees, you can use them immediately by either performing the action (pressing A twice to double jump) or the corresponding button, such as hitting RB to dash.

Others, like your main attack, need to be equipped manually, with each being tied to a particular face button. Just hold the left trigger to bring up the skill menu, move the analog stick to select which you want to equip, and hit the button you would like to use to activate it. I like X as my attack button, for example, so that is what I equip the skill to. Abilities are similar, but the mechanics are quite different, so here’s how to equip abilities in Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

How to Equip Abilities

This one is handled within the game’s menu system, so hit Menu to bring it up. If it is on the map just tap RB to switch to the abilities menu. These are often more passive, activating as soon as you equip them and staying active until you swap them out. The are acquired throughout the game, either hidden away in nooks and crannies, purchased from the various stores, or given to you through story events. Once you have them, you can also upgrade them, so focus on the ones you keep equipped most often. To equip them just select them from the menu and press A. They will fill one of your open ability slots and immediately take effect.

Knowing how to equip skills and abilities in Ori and the Will of the Wisps can be the key to victory, so hopefully this helps.