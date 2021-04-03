Outriders: How to Farm Titanium

Outriders is not a game with a lot of resources to collect, but the ones you do need like the infamous Titanium, for sure are handy. Mostly used for certain weapon enhancements, materials can be found by exploring the world, or dismantling weapons and gear. With Titanium being a rather rare one, it is important to know how to get it and farm for it, shown below in this article.

How to get and farm for Titanium in Outriders

There is never a point where you will say to yourself you have enough Titanium. Rare, Epic and Legendary gear, all need this specific ingredient to get powered up and be upgraded, so you will constantly need to look for it. It can be found in a number ways, which we will look into here.

First and foremost, Titanium in Outriders can be acquired with no effort by simply dismantling your gear. Epic and Legendary items in particular are able to provide this material whenever broken down. At first you won’t really have the urge to dismantle Legendaries, but as you progress through the game and gather more and more, you will find yourself in a situation where you will need to actually break them down for quality ingredients.

Higher tier enemies also have chances of dropping some Titanium, so make sure to keep looting everything that is dropped from everyone in the overworld and missions.

Ore veins of course have chances to give you some Titanium as well, especially in high world tiers, so make sure to mine every single one of them.

Lastly, while this is not a farmable method, it includes a short amount of instant Titanium. Each time you increase your world tier, after Tier 9, you get some of the specific item right away. While not in huge numbers, it does help a bit with the rest of your farming in Outriders.

Best method of farming Titanium

As you see, Titanium can be found in many ways, but only one is the most efficient of all. Running around searching for ore veins is not actually suggested, since they can be really far and between, and based on rng and luck. Due to this, the best way of farming this ore is to first increase your world tier level as much as possible, to a point where you can complete side missions with ease, or minimal effort but within a Tier at least above 9.

Then, find a side mission that ensures at least one or two elite enemies spawning. Complete the mission of course and simply repeat it right after, as many times as you like. You want to look for a side quest where your setup is the most comfortable dealing with, hence why we don’t suggest a specific one.

Elite enemies tend to drop Titanium in higher tier world levels, and not only that, but within those missions you will find a lot of gear that can be dismantled for some extra income, killing two birds with one stone. Hence why this method is the best for actually farming some Titanium, later on in the game.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official page right here.