Outriders – How to Get More Ammo

In Outriders, skills are the star of the show. However, good ‘ol bullets still have their role in combat. Skills are on cooldowns; bullets are not.

While weapons don’t need to worry about watching timers before firing off another shot, they aren’t bottomless wells of lead (with the exception of sidearms). When the opposition is relentlessly pushing forward and the powerful abilities are on cooldown, how do you keep the fight going without ammunition filling the heaviest hitting weapons?

How to Get More Ammo

Ammo can be obtained from two sources: small pickups and fully restocking containers. The former can be found on the ground after defeating enemies. Occasionally, enemies will drop ammo upon death. The pickup can be located by looking for a small three-bullet icon, as seen below.

Of course, adding a mere handful of bullets to a completely empty weapon isn’t ideal. It’s best to load up the maximum capacity allowed. A full restock can be performed at blue-highlighted chests scattered throughout levels and at camps. They can be found by looking for the same three-bullet icon on the minimap. Once located, hold the button prompt and all weapons will be topped off.

Now you can get back into the fight without fear of running dry (for a short bit longer, at least).

Outriders is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.