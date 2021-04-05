Outriders: How to Unlock Locked Gear

Tons of loot awaits for you in the world of Outriders, with some pieces being locked from the character, putting you in a spot where you will be tempted to look for ways on how to unlock that locked gear. Thankfully, this doesn’t happen often in the game, in fact quite the opposite. If you do have equipment like that in your inventory, then look no further as we will explain what you can do with these.

How to Unlock Locked Gear in Outriders

Quite a number of awesome-looking gear in Outriders, will have the ‘lock’ symbol at the top left, if you inspect them. This means that with these weapons or armor pieces, can’t be dismantled or sold at all, resulting to taking a fixed spot in your inventory. This means that the mods on these items are not possible to be broken down, for the character to claim them and use them for other gear pieces.

Thankfully, this type of gear is not easily obtained in Outriders. By the time of this article, the only items that can be locked in such way, are DLC content from the Hell’s Rangers package. Which pretty much explains why these items can’t used for anything at all, besides actual fighting. If you did end up dismantling or selling them, there wouldn’t be any option at all to get them back, making them disappear forever. To avoid this, the lock symbol was placed accordingly.

If your concern however is to get rid of them from your inventory, to save some space, then you are in good luck. These items can be stored in your stash, making room for other loot you will come across in your adventure. If you reach a point where they won’t be efficient anymore, then feel free to store them and admire them as a collector’s item.

This is how you can, or better, can’t unlock locked gear in Outriders. The whole instance may be unfortunate, as in reality you can’t actually unlock any of these, but at least there is an alternative, as we saw.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official page here. If you want to check our extensive list of guides and tips for Outriders, take a look right here.