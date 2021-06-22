Update 1.10 has arrived for Outriders, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update increases the drop rate for all legendary items across the board, basically doubling the rate at which players will obtain legendary gear. An anti-duplication system has also been implemented though, so players will have to work for their drops from now on. The luck system has been adjusted as well, so players shouldn’t go too long without getting good drops anymore. Here’s everything new with Outriders update 1.10.

Outriders Update 1.10 Patch Notes

We’ve made some changes to the Legendary Drops.

Legendary Drop Rates, across the board, increased by 100%

Legendary Level Brackets have been removed, so that all Legendary items can drop at any level. Previously, some items could only drop from enemies of certain levels or above. For example, the Ugake Cowl could only drop from enemies of level 48 or higher.

Legendary Anti-Duplication System implemented This system will mean that if a character has an item in their inventory or stash and a duplicate item is rolled, the dropped item will be re-rolled once. Note that this system does not guarantee that every drop will be unique. Rather, it is designed to provide a second roll at avoiding a duplicate.

Scripted Boss Loot (Chrysaloid, Yagak) are now able to drop all non-class specific Legendary Helmets This change will improve the variety of items in the Campaign. Previously, these bosses would only drop a selection of Legendaries (the same pool that was available in the Demo as well as the Cannonball Helmet).

The Luck system has been improved and players should no longer experience very long droughts without a Legendary item dropped during endgame. The base scaling of Legendaries dropping through higher difficulty levels still applies, so you may will still want to farm as high as possible.



General Patch Notes

[CONSOLES] Added extra options and settings for controller customization including Deadzones, Look Sensitivity, Acceleration and Legacy layouts

[XBOX] Improved Sign-in Times

[EPIC STORE VERSION] Fixed an issue that was preventing the pre-order Hell’s Ranger gear from unlocking as intended

Made improvements to multiplayer connectivity

Fixed an issue that was causing old inventory items to be marked as new.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from running if they were stunned while using the Trickster’s Cyclone skill.

Fixed a bug that caused the Alpha Lurker enemies to be able to one-hit kill players under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused the Scrap Grenade projectile to be blocked by dead enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused Feed the Flames’ Ash effect to not trigger properly in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that caused Weapon mod ‘Ravenous Locust’ to not deal damage if used together with the ‘Weightlessness’ mod.

Mitigated an issue whereby players could get stuck in an animation after using Gravity Jump in multiplayer.

Crash Fixes.

Extra Note

We’ll have more news of the second run of the appreciation package very soon and will deploy it when we’ve run a few more tests on it. We’re hoping for it to be ready by Thursday but we’ll confirm this on the day.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Outriders subreddit.

- This article was updated on:June 22nd, 2021