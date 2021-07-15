Update 1.11 has arrived for Outriders, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

People Can Fly has now released a new update to Outriders today on all platforms. If you are playing the game on PS4, the update number is 1.11 and the size is 2.3 GB. Bear in mind the patch number and size will differ if you are playing the game on another platform.

The patch notes are quite large as a number of nagging issues are getting fixed with this new update. Signing in on Xbox consoles have been improved and matchmaking should be better too.

Several other bug fixes have also been made to the game. You can read the full patch notes down below.

Outriders Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Improved and faster Xbox Sign in Process – Please let us know if your experience signing in on Xbox has improved!

Improved Matchmaking to reduce the chance of matching with an AFK player

Players that are AFK (not interacting with the game) for more than 2 minutes will be automatically removed from the matchmaking queue.

Interacting with NPCs or configuring skills, mods or builds is not considered AFK behaviour (though being inactive for 2 minutes+ while being in menus or dialogue options is).

Improved the visibility of Brood Mothers’ “Surge” AOE Attack (Blue flames)

Fixed a bug whereby Scrap Grenade would stop working after a cinematic or when re-joining a session

Resolved an issue with the Technomancers Borealis Set and changed its description to match its new behaviour

The New Description is:

Increase damage on Frozen enemies by 90%. Also, Critical Hit Damage is increased by 10% for all party members for 8 seconds after Cold Snap usage.

The Old Description was:

Increase Weapon Damage on Frozen enemies by 90%. Also, Critical Hit Damage is increased by 10% for all party members for 8 seconds after Cold Snap usage.

IMPORTANT: While we have resolved one problematic aspect of this set, we very recently discovered a second underlying issue that can still cause the full 90% set bonus to stop working when in combat. Un-equipping and re-equipping the set can help temporarily resolve this. We apologize for this confusion and are already working on a resolution to this second issue.

Fixed a bug that could cause the Tricksters Hunt The Prey to get stuck on activating

Fixed a bug whereby Bleed status from the armor mod ‘Bloody Crush’ would not be inflicted on enemies hit with the ‘Gravity Leap’ skill

Fixed a bug whereby the Devastator’s “Blood Donation” class node wouldn’t work if the player didn’t have other active “skill life leech” nodes or mods.

Clarified the description for the Ravenous Locust Mod

Fixed a bug whereby dismantling an item might not have displayed the mod preview

Fixed an issue that would cause the “In Sync” accolade to not properly unlock for Client players

Fixed an issue that could cause players to not get the proper reward if they completed an Expedition during the final second of the reward tier.

Other bug and crash Fixes

This patch will also include the below tweak which can be considered a small rebalance. Please note that this is just a small tweak that required code work and was already ready to be rolled into this patch. Our next patch after this one is intended to have more buffs for all classes.

[REBALANCE] Changed the Pyromancers Healthy Lifesyle Mod and changed it’s description to match it’s new behaviour.

This change should improve survivabilty while channeling this skill

The New Description is:

F.A.S.E.R Beam: Boosts your Health Regeneration X for the skill duration.

The Old Description was

F.A.S.E.R Beam: Boosts your Health Regeneration by X for Y seconds after the skill ends.

If you want to check out a list of currently tracked issues, you can visit more details on the game’s Reddit page. Outriders is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.