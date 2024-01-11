Overwatch 2 Lost Connection to Game Server: How to Fix

Do you consistently receive a message that says “Lost Connection to Game Server” while attempting to play Overwatch 2? It can indeed be frustrating but don’t despair. We’re here to help!

Here are some potential solutions to help resolve the issue and get you back to venting at your teammates rather than your ISP.

How Do I Fix Overwatch 2 Disconnecting from Game Servers?

1. Check Your Internet Connection

Let’s begin by checking your internet connection. If you’re experiencing lag, disconnections, or slow loading times, it might be due to a poor internet connection. Try turning off your router for a minute and turning it back on. Check your internet speed and make sure that your cables are working properly and are well connected.

2. Full Uninstall and Reinstall

Sometimes, a clean reinstall might fix a bunch of issues, including some you didn’t know you had. It repairs corrupted files and might fix other issues, such as firewall rules, exceptions, and more. It’s worth trying. It doesn’t always work, but since it can work, it’s already worth the shot.

3. Check for Software Conflicts, Firewalls, and Antivirus

Ensure that there are no conflicts with other software on your PC. Some players reported that the issue started after installing new software. If you’ve recently installed new software or updates, try uninstalling them to see if it resolves the issue.

4. Check if the Overwatch 2 Server is Down

If the game server is down, you will lose connection to the Overwatch 2 servers and there’s nothing you can do until the server is back up. Here’s how to check the status of OW2’s servers.

5. Check if Overwatch and Your Drivers Are Up to Date

Sometimes, the solution is as simple as updating software. An outdated game or driver can cause a lot of problems, including connection issues.

6. Contact Blizzard Support About Overwatch 2 Losing Connection

If all else fails, contact Blizzard Support. Provide them with all the relevant information about your issue, including any error messages, when the issue occurs, and what troubleshooting steps you’ve already taken. If nothing else works, they may be the only ones able to help you.

How to Fix Overwatch 2 Game Server Connection Failed Error

Restart the game, check your internet connection, repair your game files, and update your device drivers. All the previous tips might also help you fix any Overwatch 2 connection errors. You might be having internet connection issues that are not necessarily related to Overwatch.

There’s also a chance that your game needs to be updated. You might also be able to fix your issue by changing your region before playing the game. We have a guide explaining exactly how to fix Overwatch 2’s “failed to connect to game server” error.

