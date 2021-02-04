Overwatch – How to Unlock Year of the Ox Items

Year of the Ox event is finally live in Overwatch, bringing a ton of new cosmetic items to unlock. Almost everything is rocking that red and gold color, as any other Lunar New Year activities before this one, with some really hitting that Asian theme. With dragons, fireworks and a whole lot of festive mood, this Chinese celebration also introduces weekly challenges, Capture the Flag events as showcased in the YouTube video they shared and a ‘Bounty Hunter’ mode in Arcade.

The event will be split into 3 different time frames, with unique rewards in each one. In order to claim them, you need to complete weekly challenges through these modes: Quick Play, Competitive Play, Arcade.

Week 1 (February 4 – February 11)

Win 3 Games – Stonefaced Baptiste Player Icon

Win 6 Games – Terracotta Squad Spray

Win 9 Games – Terracotta Medic Baptiste Epic Skin

Week 2 (February 11 – February 18)

Win 3 Games – Wanderer McCree Player Icon

Win 6 Games – Gunsmoke Spray

Win 9 Games – Xiake McCree Epic Skin

Week 3 (February 18 – February 25)

Win 3 Games – Imperial Guard Reaper Player Icon

Win 6 Games – Siwang Spray

Win 9 Games – Imperial Guard Reaper Epic Skin

That’s all the prizes you can get through the weekly challenges, but they simply scratch the surface in terms of how many more items were added, that can be unlocked through Lunar Loot Boxes. Additionally, you can receive 10 bonus Lunar New Year Loot Boxes when you purchase 50 of them, so even more chances to get your hands on them.

Year of the Ox lasts until February 25, so make sure to claim all of the rewards by then!