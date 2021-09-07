Update 3.17 has arrived for Overwatch: Origins Edition and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update that’s soon to come out will add several new features and fixes as well as the normal gameplay optimizations that come with the update rollouts. Coming off the heels of the massive 3.05 update, there are understandably a bunch of issues that need to be ironed out and so update 3.17 arrives to remedy those problems. Here’s everything new with the Overwatch: Origins Edition Update 3.17.

Overwatch: Origins Edition Update 3.17 Patch Notes

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Custom Browser – Quality of Life Improvements

New Features

New Custom Game Browser tabs

Popular

Favorites

Recent

All Games

New Custom Game setting

New Custom Game setting Mode Name

Previously, it was difficult for players to keep track of the ever-growing collection of player-created game modes. The Custom Game Browser’s new tabs give these modes a chance to shine. The Popular tab shows off some of the most-played modes as well as modes that have started to trend. The Favorites tab lets you build a personal collection of modes – just select the star icon next to any mode you’d like to see in this list. The Recent tab shows modes that you have recently played. Finally, the All Games tab gives you the standard, familiar list of lobbies. We’ve also added the ability to search for lobbies by share code.

In order to help identify modes, we’ve added a new Mode Name setting right above the Description in Custom Game Settings. This Mode Name will be used to represent modes in the Custom Game Browser tabs. Creators are encouraged to reupload their modes with Mode Name filled out. (If it isn’t filled out, the share code itself is displayed instead.)

Since these new features are being used by the public for the first time, we may need to make adjustments to how the Popular tab chooses its modes. If you notice that the Popular tab isn’t showing the modes that you might expect, please be patient with us as we tune the feature to present the best collection of modes that we can.

We’re excited about the possibilities these new features will bring to Custom Games, and we’ll be watching and listening to your feedback to improve the Custom Game Browser experience.

COMPETITIVE: 3V3 LOCKOUT ELIMINATION – SEASON 4

Season 4 of Competitive 3v3 Lockout Elimination has begun!

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed a bug that prevented console players from seeing their Top 500 prestige icons while in a match

Fixed a bug that caused match pool icons to appear missing from match replay listings

Fixed a bug that caused the Season 28 and Season 29 statistics to look the same in career profile

Fixed a bug with the 2020 new year’s hat player icon description that displayed 2021

Fixed a bug that caused the “We need a healer” ping message to appear in a role queue match despite having two healers on the team

Fixed a bug with the custom game browser that prevented Game Mode options from being selected when using a controller

Fixed a bug with the career profile that showed competitive CTF seasons in the incorrect order on the stats tab

MAPS

Busan

Fixed a bug with the cow sign that caused the fork to not be attached properly

Lijiang Tower

Lijiang Tower Fixed a bug on the Control Center map that allowed players to use Junkrat’s Riptire to clip through map geometry and reveal an enemy team’s positioning

Temple of Anubis

Temple of Anubis Fixed a bug that allowed Junkrat to use his Riptire ultimate underneath map terrain

HEROES

Doomfist

Fixed a bug where Rocket Punch would sometimes not play impact effects or animations when hitting a wall

Mei

Fixed a bug with her Kneel emote that caused her eyes to not animate properly

Reaper

Fixed a bug that caused some of an enemy Reaper’s visual effects to display as friendly instead of hostile when on low damage effects settings

Soldier: 76

Fixed a bug that caused his “Show Some Respect” voice line to not play properly if the Grillmaster skin was equipped

Symmetra

Fixed a bug that caused the player camera to briefly appear in unplayable space when traveling through her teleporter

CUSTOM GAMES

The Description text box no longer converts newline characters to spaces.

Backend stability updates

Fixed crashing issues.

Fixed server disconnection issues.

Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.

Other minor fixes.

The 3.17 update mostly acts as a fixer-upper for the 3.05 update so don’t expect too to feel all that new. The fixes were needed though because the list of issues following 3.05 was extensive and it’s great to see Blizzard Entertainment being so on top of even the little issues. The biggest addition is the player-made modes getting a full categorization and that will likely lead to people wanting to make more custom modes when they see just how featured their content will be.

Overwatch: Origins Edition is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo switch. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Overwatch website.