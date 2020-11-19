Game Guides

Overwatch Update 3.01 Patch Notes

This patch includes a few hero updates.

November 19th, 2020 by Diego Perez

Update 3.01 has been released for Overwatch, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Aside from one general bug fix, this update primarily focuses on hero updates. There aren’t any significant balance changes, but a handful of heroes have received slight tweaks to their abilities. Ana and Brigitte have received the largest changes, but there are small tweaks for other heroes like Hanzo, Mei, and Moira. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.01.

General Updates

  • General
    • Support heroes no longer say “Group up with me” when they are missing health and request healing

Hero Updates

  • Ana
    • Biotic Grenade
      • Projectile now passes through allies with full health
  • Brigitte
    • Base health reduced from 175 to 150
  • Hanzo
    • Storm Arrows
      • Can now be manually canceled
  • Mei
    • Ice Wall
      • Can now be manually destroyed while dead
  • Moira
    • Biotic Grasp
      • Healing resource consumption rate lowered from 14 to 12.5
  • Symmetra
    • Teleporter
      • Can now be manually destroyed while dead
  • Torbjorn
    • Deploy Turret
      • Turret can now be manually destroyed while dead

Overwatch is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A sequel is currently in development, but there is no release window for Overwatch 2 at this time. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Overwatch site.

