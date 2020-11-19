Update 3.01 has been released for Overwatch, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Aside from one general bug fix, this update primarily focuses on hero updates. There aren’t any significant balance changes, but a handful of heroes have received slight tweaks to their abilities. Ana and Brigitte have received the largest changes, but there are small tweaks for other heroes like Hanzo, Mei, and Moira. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.01.

Overwatch Update 3.01 Patch Notes

General Updates

Hero Updates

Ana Biotic Grenade Projectile now passes through allies with full health

Brigitte Base health reduced from 175 to 150

Hanzo Storm Arrows Can now be manually canceled

Mei Ice Wall Can now be manually destroyed while dead

Moira Biotic Grasp Healing resource consumption rate lowered from 14 to 12.5

Symmetra Teleporter Can now be manually destroyed while dead

Torbjorn Deploy Turret Turret can now be manually destroyed while dead



Overwatch is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A sequel is currently in development, but there is no release window for Overwatch 2 at this time. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Overwatch site.