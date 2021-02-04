The Lunar New Year is fast approaching and we’re seeing multiple games hold special events related to it, including Pokémon GO and now Overwatch. Not only are the development team putting in content related to the Lunar New Year, but also some other updates and fixes as part of the Overwatch Update 3.04 Patch Notes that have been revealed.

Overwatch Update 3.04 Patch Notes

This latest update for Overwatch is certainly far from the biggest we’ve seen, but it still have some new content within it for you to check out. There are the different seasonal items that include some legendary skins, as well as a new Arcade game mode known as Bounty Hunter. You can check out the full patch notes Overwatch’s 3.04 update below or on the Overwatch website.