The Lunar New Year is fast approaching and we’re seeing multiple games hold special events related to it, including Pokémon GO and now Overwatch. Not only are the development team putting in content related to the Lunar New Year, but also some other updates and fixes as part of the Overwatch Update 3.04 Patch Notes that have been revealed.
This latest update for Overwatch is certainly far from the biggest we’ve seen, but it still have some new content within it for you to check out. There are the different seasonal items that include some legendary skins, as well as a new Arcade game mode known as Bounty Hunter. You can check out the full patch notes Overwatch’s 3.04 update below or on the Overwatch website.
LUNAR NEW YEAR 2021
It’s time to celebrate the Year of the Ox!
We’re celebrating Lunar New Year with luminous new seasonal items, including legendary skins like Bull Demon Orisa, Dragonfire Bastion, Tiger Huntress Ashe, and more! Additionally, this event launches the fourth competitive season of Capture the Flag and introduces a new game mode: Bounty Hunter!
NEW GAME MODE: BOUNTY HUNTER BRAWL
Test your skills as an outlaw with this new addition to the Arcade rotation: Bounty Hunter! Getting the first kill of the match makes you the Target and gives you extra points for making kills, but beware: anyone who kills you becomes the next Target!
GENERAL UPDATES
- We’ve introduced a new option that allows you to toggle between two different playback controls, the default playback controls and the “fine-grained” playback controls.
- These “fine-grained” controls will allow you to increase and decrease the replay playback speed in smaller increments than 0.25x, from 0.10x to 1.00x. You can also hold your “Move Slow” binding while increasing or decreasing speeds to change the playback speed acceleration. This can help you capture cool slow-motion shots and more!
- Added a “New” Ownership Filter to the Player Icon tab in the career profile
- Reorganized the layout of the escape menu while you are in a custom game
- Adjusted sound for boosted hit indicators to increase clarity
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug that would rarely cause enemy footstep sounds to not be heard
- Fixed a bug that caused the chat feed to not properly indicate that a real ID friend request has been accepted
- Fixed a bug that caused Sombra’s low health material effect to be seen on allies during a replay playback
- Kanezaka
- Fixed a bug with missing collision inside of the Pachimari arcade
- Fixed a bug with the map geometry that produced a gap between buildings
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand on top of specific door frames
- Fixed a bug with missing collision on the pottery wheels
- Fixed a bug with missing collision between vending machines
- Route 66
- Fixed a bug with the map geometry that produced a gap in the Deadlock hideout interior
- Brigitte
- Fixed bug where her Barrier would not scale properly using Workshop settings
- Baptiste
- Fixed bug where the Deaths Prevented stat would not track correctly
- Reaper
- Fixed a bug with his hit volume becoming out of sync if frozen during his ultimate ability
- Reinhardt
- Fixed a bug causing his lean animation to be less responsive than expected
- Sombra
- Fixed a bug where the low health effect would sometimes show incorrectly in replays
- Fixed a bug that caused an invisible Sombra to reveal her location if her model was still loading into the match
- Symmetra
- Fixed a bug that could cause her to be killed while traveling between teleporter locations
- Wrecking Ball
- Fixed a bug that allowed him to use Piledriver while on the ground in rare circumstances
- Zenyatta
- Fixed a bug with his Toybot skin that that caused an animation issue to occur when casting orbs
- Fixed a bug where sounds and effects would stop during the Meditate emote