Update 3.08 has arrived for Overwatch and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. For this patch, the changes are only Experimental, so it is exclusive to the Overwatch League Experimental Card Tournament. This will not affect the other game modes for the time being. Two batches of experimental patch notes have come out, which seem to be put into the one patch. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.08.

Overwatch Update 3.08 Patch Notes

Experimental Bug Fix Update

These bug fixes are intended to address some issues in the current experiment. This will not affect other game modes.

Experimental Hero Updates

Ana Biotic Rifle Ammo increased from 12 to 14 Nano Boost Can now be self-cast on Ana by using the interact key

Ashe Dynamite Damage reduced from 100 to 90

Baptiste Regenerative Burst Healing reduced from 75 to 65 Immortality Field Now protects teammates to a minimum health threshold of 1 hold, down from 20% of maximum

Bastion Self-Repair Now increases movement speed increased by 25% while repairing

Brigitte Healing removed from teammates when Brigitte is eliminated

D.Va Boosters Duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds

Echo Duplicate When Duplicate ends, Echo will return to the health value she had prior to activating the ability, or to 100 health, whichever is higher

Genji Shuriken (Secondary Fire) Spread reduced from 9 to 8 meters Dragonblade Duration increased by 1 second for each kill while active

Hanzo Dragonstrike Travel speed increased by 20% Damage increased by 20% Distance before the dragon forms from the arrow shot reduced from 10 to 5 meters

Junkrat Concussion Mine Minimum damage increased from 30 to 35

Lúcio Soundwave Cooldown increased from 4 to 6 seconds Crossfade Radius increased by 50% Effectiveness increased by 20% at close range, falling off to -50% at maximum range.

Mei Endothermic Blaster Ammo increased from 120 to 140

Mercy Guardian Angel Getting a killing blow will reset the cooldown

Orisa Protective Barrier Health increased from 600 to 700 Cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

Pharah New Passive: Damage taken while airborne decreased by 5% and damage taken while grounded increased by 10%

Reaper Shadow Step Removed voice line triggered upon arrival

Reinhardt Earthshatter Stuns closer targets for up to 3 seconds. Targets at maximum range are stunned for the standard 2.5 seconds

Soldier: 76 Helix Rockets Now has two charges Damage reduced from 40 impact + 80 explosive to 30 impact + 50 explosive Self-damage scalar reduced from 50% to 40%

Sombra Hack Activation time increased from 0.65 seconds to 1.15 seconds Duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds Translocator Cooldown is not triggered when the translocator used or destroyed, instead of immediately after placement Cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds

Symmetra Sentry Turret Placement travel speed increased from 15 to 20 meters per second

Torbjörn Deploy Turret Now has two charges Damage reduced by 40% Health reduced by 40%

Tracer Base health increased from 15o to 175 Recall Cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds

Widowmaker Venom Mine Damage increased from 75 to 120 Damage over time duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds Trigger radius increased from 3 to 4 meters

Winston Health/Armor has been redistributed from 350/150 to 335/165

Wrecking Ball Size reduced by 15% Quad Cannons Ammo reduced from 80 to 70 Grappling Claw Cooldown increased from 5 to 7 seconds Adaptive Shield No longer prevents enemies from generating ultimate charge

Zarya Projected Barrier Range increased from 30 to 34 meters

Zenyatta Transcendence Movement speed multiplier increased from 2x to 2.3x



Remember that the above is only for the Overwatch League Experimental Card Tournament, with no current plans to implement these outside of it. There are certainly a lot of changes for most every character, so it’s worth looking at if you are playing in that tournament. It will be interesting to see if any of the changes do end up making their way to the regular gameplay as well, but for now they’re saying it won’t.

Overwatch is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Overwatch website.