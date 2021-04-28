Update 3.10 has arrived for Overwatch and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Overwatch just last week had a decently large update that brought changes and balances across the game. This had a mix of character updates and fixes as we often seen with the game. The latest update though is much smaller in size and does not feature any balancing. Instead, it fixes an issue that people have had in the game recently in this new patch. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.10.

Overwatch Update 3.10 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug that caused statistics on the Career Profile screen to extend off-screen

This latest update for Overwatch is specific to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. As you can see above, there is not too much to this patch, as it’s only focused on one thing. There has been an issue where the statistics on the Career Profile screen would extend off-screen for some reason, which of course is a problem for those trying to read them. The good news is that Blizzard has fixed it and now it shouldn’t be a problem after you download this update. Evidently this was not an issue on Nintendo Switch or PC, or at least it isn’t being fixed on them yet if it was.

Those playing Overwatch on PC have the opportunity to get a lot more patches than seen on consoles due to having the different experimental play types and the Public Test Region (PTR) options on them that you can opt into. Considering this was such a small update, it’s likely our next update we see will be much meatier than this, but it’s still good to have any issues like the bug mentioned above get fixed quickly.

Overwatch is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Overwatch forums.