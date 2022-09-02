Pac-Man World Re-Pac: Easy Mode Explained

If you’ve come to find that you want to introduce a younger gamer or someone with less experience to the joy of Pac-Man World Re-Pac, you’ll have a very convenient and excellent way to do just that. While the game itself is really not that challenging to those that have been gaming for a while, the level design could be tricky for those that aren’t exactly accustomed to gaming.

That’s where Easy Mode comes into play. You are not punished for using this mode, and you’re able to earn everything that you can while playing without it, as well. There is no punishment, so even if you find yourself stuck and losing countless lives, you’ll be able to use this mode to help you move on to the next stage. Here’s everything you need to know about Easy Mode in Pac-Man World Re-Pac!

Easy Mode In Pac-Man World Re-Pac: What Is It?

By visiting the Start Menu while you’re in a level, you’ll be able to toggle on something called Easy Mode, which will make the game much easier to proceed through. This could be the ultimate way to introduce a younger sibling, child, or even significant other to the game that you grew up with, while still allowing them the option to learn and grow while they play this game.

One of the newest features added into Pac-Man World Re-Pac is the Flutter Jump, which will allow you to extend your jump by a small amount, just so you can clear those big gaps that you may normally not hit. With Easy Mode turned on, this normally 3-second action can now be used indefinitely, allowing you a chance to aim your jump perfectly, and slowly work your way towards it.

And, much like in the photo above, you’ll be able to see that there are now Easy Blocks that are turned on, which will help close off some of the wider gaps to avoid the loss of a life. You’ll still be able to use the objects, like the Helivator pictured above, but if you miss it while trying to jump onto it, you will be saved by these blocks.

However, these gamers may still need a bit of help when it comes to Boss Fights and other encounters because they’ll still only have 4 hits before they lose a life. Thankfully, healing items are fairly plentiful in this game, so even if they get knocked down, they’ll be able to get back up again quite quickly.

The inclusion of this mode lets players of all skill levels enjoy this finely crafted remaster, and gives players that grew up with the game a chance to show it off to those that they love. If you’re a fan of all things Pac-Man, make sure that you’re checking out our Pac-Man World Re-Pac Guide Section, so you’ll be able to see all of the achievements and trophies in the game, all of the key differences that are in this remake, and how to unlock the Magic Key, which will let you unlock all of the doors without finding objects!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5