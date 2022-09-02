Pac-Man World Re-Pac Vs Pac-Man World: All Differences Explained

If you grew up in the era of the original PlayStation, you’re bound to remember Pac-Man World. The first 3D Platformer featuring everyone’s favorite yellow munching machine, you were able to explore new worlds in unknown ways, leading to a cult-classic platformer that has returned to see the light once more, under the guise of Pac-Man World Re-Pac!

However, if this is your first time coming into this game, you may not realize how much has changed over the years, and what has gone on behind the scenes to make this remaster a reality. Let’s dive in and take a look to see what is going on under the hood, as there is more than a simple facelift going on here. Here are all of the differences between the original and remastered Pac-Man World!

Pac-Man World Vs Re-Pac: All Of The Differences

As you’ll soon find out, while the original game had plenty of charm, it seems the developers of this remaster had a few other things in mind, rather than just tidying up the visuals. There are plenty of changes to be had, mainly for the general quality of life during gameplay. Here are all of the differences between the original, and the new Re-Pac version!

Gameplay Changes in Pac-Man World Re-Pac

Completely redesigned HUD Always present on screen, high score counter, HP Gauge

Hover-Jump ability, ala Klonoa

Pac-Man now turns into Mega Pac-Man when eating a Power Pellet, rather than staying in his normal form You can also destroy stage objects while in this form, something you could not do before

when eating a rather than staying in his normal form Swimming controls have been revamped Pac-Man automatically sinks, rather than requiring a button press. You’ll still be able to float upwards with a button press

Various Stage changes, mainly Layouts and how they flow

The Metal Dot (originally called Steel Ball) respawns when used

(originally called Steel Ball) respawns when used Metal Enemies have been added to the game, requiring the Metal Dot to defeat them

have been added to the game, requiring the to defeat them Only need to use 5 Pac-Dots to perform a Super Pellet Blast , rather than 10

to perform a , rather than 10 When a Fruit Door is opened, Pac-Man keeps all of the fruit, rather than losing the one used to open the door

Fruit doesn’t spawn in mazes

Clown Prix takes place in First Person, rather than a 3rd Person overhead view

Boss Fight Changes in Pac-Man World Re-Pac

Windbag Boss Fight Windbag can destroy bridges and will fire more cannon balls than normal

Anubis Rex Anubis Rex has platforms connected to the main ground, making this fight much easier than the Original version.

Krome Keeper Completely redone, the fight has been overhauled to make it less repetitive

Toc-Man Completely redone, new moves added, and more variety to the battle



Visual Overhaul in Pac-Man World Re-Pac

All levels, enemies, powerups, and player models have been remade

4K/60FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, 1080p/60FPS on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, 1080/30 FPS Graphics Mode on Switch, 720p/60FPS Performance Mode on Switch

Updated models to match with current Pac-Man/Ghost Designs

Mrs. Pac-Man, Jr. Pac-Man, and Baby Pac-Man have been replaced with Pac-Mom, Pac-Boy, and Pac-Sis

King Galaxian (Stage 3 Boss) has been fully redesigned

Intro Cutscene is completely new

Audio Differences in Pac-Man World Re-Pac

All dialog is done in a new Gibberish Style

Some songs have been recomposed, while others remain as their original versions

Source quality sounds for Pac-Man noises Pac-Dots, Power Pellet, and Collecting Fruit all use original Arcade Soundbytes



As you can see, there is quite a bit going on here, rather than just the overhauled visuals. If you were an original fan, or want to try out this adorable 3D platformer for yourself, there’s plenty here to love for everyone. If you want to learn more about the game, make sure that you’re checking into our Pac-Man World Re-Pac Guide Section, where you’ll be able to learn about all of the trophies and achievements, how to unlock the Magic Key, and what the mysterious Blue Tiles are for!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.