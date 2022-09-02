Pac-Man World Re-Pac: What Are The Blue Tiles

As you start making your way through the colorful stages of Pac-Man World Re-Pac, you’ll find that there are plenty of different collectibles that you’ll be able to find in each of these worlds. One of them, however, doesn’t really get an explanation and looks a bit foreign compared to the objects that we’ve seen in the past.

We’ve collected plenty of Fruit and Pac-Pellets as we’ve played prior Pac-Man games, but what are these mysterious blue tiles, and are they worth seeking out? Let’s dive right in, and find out everything that we need to know about what they are, and what they will do for you!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac: Blue Tiles Behind Locked Doors

As you make your steps into the world of 1-2, you’ll come across something that you’ve never seen before in any other Pac-Man game, unless you played this originally on the PlayStation 1. For those that are new to the game, you may be wondering what these mysterious Blue Tiles are, and what you’ll need to do to unlock them. Thankfully, it’s a pretty easy explanation!

As you find the Galaxian Keys that are spread throughout each of the levels, you’ll want to make sure that you’re backtracking to where you came across these doors originally, as you’ll need to find the object that matches the icon above a door to unlock them. Once you have found this special key, you’ll be able to unlock the door, and unravel the mystery a bit further!

As you look at the blue tile, you may not completely know what it is, but once you walk into it, you’ll be transported to a special level, that plays along the lines of an original Pac-Man level, where you’ll need to work your way through a maze, collecting power pellets and eat ghosts! You’ll have a total of 2 lives to help you through this, which is great, as later stage Mazes can be a bit tricky if you’re not prepared!

Now that you know what these are, you’ll want to make sure that you’re searching them out, especially if you’re planning on unlocking all of the achievements and trophies that are in this revitalized retro platformer. Make sure that you’re tuning into our Pac-Man World Re-Pac Guide Section, so you can learn everything you need to know about the game, including how to get a Master Key once you have completed the game!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.