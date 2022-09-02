Pac-Man World Re-Pac: How To Unlock Magic Key

As you make your way through the vibrant and colorful lands of Pac-Man World Re-Pac, you may find that you’re spending an awful lot of time backtracking to find different fruits, that will allow you to open specific doors. If you’re a completionist, you’re going to find yourself searching high and low to find these, no matter what level you are in.

However, what if we told you that you were able to find an object that would allow you to open any door, no matter if you have the fruit or not? For those that are making their second trip through this game to tighten up any loose ends, this could be a game changer, so let’s find out what you’ll need to do to get your hands on the mysterious Magic Key!

How To Unlock Magic Key In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

As you make your way through the litany of stages that are in this game, you’ll find plenty of collectibles scattered throughout the levels. You’ll find anything from Pac-Pellets, Fruit, Keys, and more no matter where you’re looking, and as you make your way through any of the levels, you’ll want to make sure that you’re collecting everything you possibly can.

The main reason that you’ll want to collect these, not only for the Trophies and Achievements that you’ll be able to unlock as you progress through the game, is because you’ll need to have quite the High-Score to unlock the Magic Key. Not only will this give you the Open Sesame trophy/achievement, but you’ll also be able to unlock any door that you come across, without needing to search high and low for its corresponding fruit.

If you’re looking to add this amazing key to your arsenal, you’re going to need to have a total of at least 750,000 Points when you finish off your first run, which will then allow you the ability to earn this magical item. To ensure that you’re getting the best scores possible, learn how the slot machine works and memorize its patterns, search for all of the collectibles that you can find, and make sure that you’re grabbing every last Pac-Pellet that you come across, so you can rake in the big bonuses at the end of the stage!

