Patch of Exile Update 3.13.1c Patch Notes Preview

Path of Exile Echoes of the Atlas expansion is still going strong, with new updates on a regular basis and a lot of refinements over the course of the new League. In the following patch notes preview, we can see that the team aims to tweak the new Rituals alongside a great number of bug fixes and improvements. Let’s take a look.

Please Note: the patch notes below may be changed prior to the release of the 3.13.1c update.

Ritual Improvements

The Monstrous Treasure prophecy can no longer activate in maps where Blood-filled Vessels are used.

Foul Ritual encounters will now only apply Toxic Vines if you stop moving during the Ritual encounter.

The Obtain Ritual Base Types challenge now requires you to exchange Tribute for 9 out of 27 Ritual Base Types.

Fixed a bug where Ritual Altars couldn’t be interacted with if all of the monsters that spawned inside the Ritual Circle were killed outside of it.

Fixed a bug where Blight encounters sometimes couldn’t be started if they were too close to a Ritual Altar.

Fixed a bug where certain monsters could remain stationary during Ritual encounters.

Fixed a bug where certain Conqueror-influenced monsters could be invisible during Ritual encounters.

Fixed a bug where certain Elder-influenced monsters could be immune to damage for a short period of time after being revived during a Ritual encounter.

Fixed a bug where the Estuary Map boss could become invisible after being revived during a Ritual encounter.

Fixed a bug where the Spider Lair Map boss could sometimes disappear if a Ritual encounter was completed near the boss.

General Improvements

Reduced the life on Tier 4 Harvest bosses.

A short grace period has been added between Elder Guardian phases.

Maps Influenced by The Shaper or The Elder can no longer be obtained as a reward for completing tiers 1-4 of The Maven’s Challenge for an Atlas region.

The Stone Golem’s Attack Range has been increased, and will now use it’s Slab Slam and Rolling Stone skills more often.

The Bramble Valley Map can no longer roll the Twinned modifier.

Water Volatiles spawned in the Forking River Map boss encounter now spawn less often, deal less damage and explode with a greater delay after being touched.

The Whirlpool skill used by the Forking River Map boss now requires the player to be further away from the boss and persists for a shorter duration.

The Repeated Water Lance skill used by the Forking River Map boss now requires the player to be within a closer radius to the boss. The boss also turns at a lower speed while using this skill.

The Teleport skill used by the Forking River Map boss no longer deals damage.

Fixed a bug where the Uncharted Realms atlas passive tree wouldn’t unlock correctly after defeating The Maven.

Fixed a bug where the incorrect faction’s Splinters and Emblems could be obtained from a Legion encounter.

Fixed a bug where certain map bosses could sometimes fail to transition to their next phase if they were frozen.

Fixed a bug where totems were not being counted as Allies.

Fixed a bug where the chance to Dodge Spell Damage would only be calculated once for all three of the Forking River Map boss’s Repeated Water Lance hits.

Fixed a bug where the Graveyard Map bosses could become invulnerable when using Explosive Arrow.

Fixed a bug where Ballista Totems and Spell Totems were incorrectly calculating their life based on the level of the supported Skill Gem, rather than the level of their Support Gem.

Fixed a bug with the Arcane Surge buff where the strongest source of the buff was not always prioritised.

Fixed a bug with the Fortify buff where the strongest source of the buff was not always prioritised.

Fixed a bug where the Hydrosphere skill could sometimes fail to deal damage if a monster lost the Drenched debuff after a new Hydrosphere was created.

Fixed a bug with the Wave of Conviction skill where repeating the skill (for example with Spell Echo or Unleash Support), could result in monsters only being hit by one of the waves.

Fixed a bug with the Slayer’s Impact ascendancy passive where the “5% increased Area of Effect per Enemy killed recently, up to 50%” modifier wasn’t working correctly.

Fixed a bug with Channelling skills not working as intended while being affected by an Echoing Shrine.

Fixed a visual bug where the Conqueror tracker on the Atlas could sometimes show the incorrect amount of maps required to open portals to fight the Conqueror.

Fixed a bug where anointed amulets wouldn’t hide their passive skill information when viewing their Advanced Mod Descriptions.

Fixed a visual bug where the passive skill information from hovering over an anointed amulet could sometimes appear larger than intended.

Fixed a visual bug with the Doomcrow Weapon Effect’s feathers being the wrong colour.

Fixed a visual bug where the Maven Map Device button could appear on the Map Device without being unlocked.

Crash Fixes