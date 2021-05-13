Update 1.80 has arrived for Path of Exile and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch

While no new content has been released for Path of Exile today, a ton of fixes and improvements have been made to the core game itself. The update version is 1.80 on PS4, although the patch is officially known as 3.14.1c.

The update should now be available for the PC version of the game, and should be rolling out to PS4 and Xbox One as well. A previous patch for the game already came out on May 3rd 2021. Some small hotfixes have also been added.

You can check the full patch notes posted down below.

Path of Exile Update 1.80 Patch Notes

General Fixes and Improvements

Clarified that the Harvest craft which changes a unique item into a random unique weapon can also change the item into a random unique quiver. This is purely a description change.

Fixed an oversight where the Hateforge unique gloves were incorrectly applying to skills that were supported by totems, traps and mines, which allowed Vaal skills to be used freely with no cost or limit. We’re currently trying to come up with a solution to allow these gloves to work with traps and mines again, if possible.

Fixed a bug with the Elementalist’s Bastion of Elements notable ascendancy passive skill where Primal Aegis wouldn’t be reapplied if you died in an area.

Fixed a bug with the Mahuxotl’s Machination unique shield where Everlasting Sacrifice could sometimes fail to trigger when reaching full energy shield.

Fixed a bug where the Icestorm skill granted by The Whispering Ice unique staff couldn’t be supported by Arcanist Brand.

Fixed a bug where the Gluttony of Elements skill granted by the Blood of Corruption unique amulet wasn’t healing you and nearby allies when taking elemental damage.

Fixed a bug where Herald of Agony being supported by Arrogance could cause the summoned Agony Crawler to fail to attack.

Fixed a bug where the “Defeat The Trialmaster while affected by Trialmaster’s Tether and without any player being hit by the Trialmaster’s Heart” challenge didn’t always complete when the conditions were met.

Fixed a bug where players in a party that were no longer participating in an active Ultimatum encounter could still be affected by Ruin.

Fixed a bug with the Restless Ground III modifier in Ultimatum encounters where monsters resurrected as Phantasms were unable to apply Ruin.

Fixed a bug where the small “Additional Sample Rewards” nodes in the Valdo’s Rest Atlas passive tree could sometimes provide fewer additional samples with rewards than intended.

Fixed a bug where the Squandered Prosperity divination card wasn’t counting towards the “Unique Map” reward criteria in the “Turn in Divination Cards” challenge.

Fixed a bug where Tormented Spirits could possess Alva in the Temple of Atzoatl.

Fixed a bug where Tormented Spirits could possess Conquerors during their portal animation in Conqueror-influenced maps.

Fixed a flickering issue with some of Sirus, Awakener of Worlds’ skills.

Fixed a bug where items with quality in your stash couldn’t be filtered using the ‘+’ character.

Fixed a visual bug where an incorrect amount of Voltaxic Sulphite could be shown as a reward upon completing a map if you had the Sulphite Infusion atlas passive skill allocated.

Fixed a visual bug where minion life bars were slightly misaligned.

Fixed a visual bug where Delirium mist wasn’t covering water areas in The Syndrome Encampment.

Fixed an instance crash.

Microtransaction Fixes and Improvements

Fixed a bug where the Bleached Skull Helmet microtransaction was producing an unintended glowing eyes effect.

Fixed a bug where the Ethercraft Weapon Effect microtransactions weren’t correctly applying to the Steam-powered Weapon microtransaction.

Fixed a bug where the Innocence Character Effect microtransaction could sometimes produce an unintended trail.

Fixed a bug where the Invisible Buff Effect microtransaction wasn’t working correctly with Petrified Blood.

Fixed a bug where the Lightbringer Weapon Effect microtransaction wasn’t applying correctly to two handed axes and maces.

Fixed a bug where the Nightfall Weapon Effect microtransaction could lose its effect temporarily when used alongside the Nightfall Flame Dash microtransaction.

Fixed a bug where the Vanguard Apparition Effect microtransaction was producing an unintended distortion effect.

Fixed a visual bug that could occur if you gained Fanaticism while wearing the Black Body Armour microtransaction.

Fixed a visual bug that could occur when using Crackling Lance with the Stormcaller Gloves microtransaction.

Fixed a clipping problem with the Merchant Cloak microtransaction.

Mac Improvements

Increased the size of the in-game cursor.

3.14.1c Hotifix:

Fixed a bug introduced in 3.14.1c mainly affecting players on Windows 7 and 8 where the client would crash or freeze on startup.

3.14.1c Hotfix 2:

Fixed a bug mainly affecting players on Windows 7 and 8 where the client could freeze when using a non-default cursor.

For more on this particular update, you can visit the official forums. Path of Exile is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:May 12th, 2021