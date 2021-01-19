Path of Exile Update 3.13.0b Patch Notes

Path of Exile’s newest Patch 3.13.0b is not a big one, however it provides a number of tweaks, focusing on Rituals and ‘Sirus’ controlled enemies. Echoes of the Atlas, the latest expansion, was introduced very recently and the game keeps on going through various changes and added content following its release. Make sure to read all about this minor update, right below.

Ritual Improvements & Fixes

The number of Rituals remaining is now shown near the Ritual Button.

The special Vaal Rituals used to offer items with a high variance of Tribute costs (from very low to very high). This has now been capped to never be higher than other rituals.

Fixed a bug where Betrayal doors and Legion chests could be respawned in Ritual encounters.

Fixed a bug where players could sometimes not progress if a Ritual spawned in a pit fight in Daresso’s Dream.

General Improvements & Fixes

Substantially reduced the damage of rare monsters dominated by Sirus.

Reduced the damage done by The Maven’s volatile orb explosions.

Increased the number of nearby enemies required for Sirus to spawn and attack the player during Sirus influence takeovers from 1 to 10.

The ‘Contract: Trial Run’ Heist quest contract now contains less valuable rewards.

Fixed a bug introduced in 3.13.0 where Increases and Reductions to Spell Damage weren’t applying to Kinetic Bolt’s Attack Damage.

Fixed a bug where ‘More Spell Damage’ modifiers from support gems weren’t applying to Damage over Time skills unless they had hit an enemy.

Fixed a bug where unique maps could drop from story bosses.

Fixed a bug with the Corruption Altar not producing white sockets.

Fixed a bug with the Domain of Timeless Conflict not scaling with additional emblems in the Map Device.

Fixed a bug where the Maven Map Device button could be enabled but would not display.

Fixed a bug with the positioning of party members’ names on the minimap.

Fixed a bug with the Nightfall Flame Dash Microtransaction effect sometimes showing a black box.

Fixed two instance crashes.

Fixed a client crash related to Harvest objects.

Fixed a common client crash.

Stay tuned for more Path of Exile: Echoes of the Atlas content, and feel free to check our guide of best builds to start with, in the current League.