Path of Exile Update 3.13.2 Patch Notes

Update 3.13.2 has arrived for Path of Exile. In this patch that inches closer to the game’s big 3.14 update we see some fixes for crashes, improvements across the board for things like texture streaming and updated patching process.

A big piece in this smaller POE update is a fix for a common game client crash & potential players with the new M1 Macs can now play Path of Exile. The 3.13.2 Patch is now live for Path of Exile and below you’ll find that patch notes and everything that’s been fixed in the update.

POE Update 3.13.2 Patch Notes

Texture Streaming has been further improved. Loading should now be quicker and you should see fewer low-resolution textures.

Added automation to remove old minimap and shader data. This process occurs during the Grinding Gear Games logo video upon launch and may take some time. Old minimap and shader data will typically be cleared once per league in the future.

Updated the patcher to reduce ggpk fragmentation during the patching process. This means that the ggpk file won’t grow so large, so quickly, in the future. We’re working on a graphical interface to the PackCheck tool so that you can easily condense it back down.

Owners of M1 Macs can now play Path of Exile through Rosetta, with minimal impact on performance. A native version will be available in a future update.

Various renderer systems have been made roughly 15-20% faster, which doesn’t necessarily translate to a performance improvement for all users but anecdotally it seems like it’s around 5% faster on average for us.

Fixed a common client crash.

When is POE Update 3.14 Patch Coming?

3.13.2 is a precursor patch to 3.14. In fact the developers released both an a patch 3.13.2a and then a secondary patch called 3.13.2b

The 3.13.2b patch added support for the upcoming 3.14 announcement and it’s new Supporter Packs. Patch 3.14 is expected in mid-April. Patch 3.13.2 is available now for Path of Exile.