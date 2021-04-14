Path of Exile Update 3.14 Patch Notes

Update 3.14 Patch Notes have been revealed for Path of Exile, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes that will be added with this patch.

The Ultimatum update is a big one for Path of Exile, as it includes the newest expansion and a whole bunch of game improvements, most notable being the rework of pretty much every activity’s rewards. While in comparison with previous expansions the new added content is not that hefty, the amount of changes and tweaks is more than great to say the least and the new League seems to be bringing a lot of interesting ideas to the table.

Grinding Gear Games have for sure put some work hours behind the scenes, as they recently showed every change that is going to be implemented with update 3.14, and all that in conjunction with the announcement and overview trailers of their upcoming Path of Exile 2 project. Additionally, they shared the whole patch notes list a couple of days earlier before the update goes live, just for everyone to see what it’s going to be changing with the Ultimatum release. The list can be found right below, but as a head’s up, please note that it is extensively long. The update is set to release on April 16, 2021.

The Ultimatum Challenge League Challenge leagues are a great opportunity for a fresh start in a new economy. All of your old characters and items are still present in the Standard and Hardcore leagues, but you’re encouraged to join the new leagues, complete challenges and demonstrate your mastery of Path of Exile!

In the Ultimatum Challenge League, you’ll test your skills in the trials of Chaos. In every area, you’ll encounter The Trialmaster who will present you with a reward, objective and choice of three modifiers that add extra challenge to the encounter.

If you’re successful, you must then choose between accepting the reward you’ve earned or attempting additional trials with increased difficulty in the hopes of earning additional rewards. Choose wisely, because if you fail, you’ll lose all the rewards you’ve earned so far. Each encounter with the Trialmaster provides a series of trials with increasing difficulty.

In maps, you’ll occasionally find Inscribed Ultimatums which can be placed in the map device to transport you to the Trialmaster’s domain. Each Inscribed Ultimatum specifies an offering that you must bring with you, a reward you can earn and an assortment of Ultimatum difficulty modifiers. If you’re able to complete the Trial, you’ll earn the specified reward. However, if you fail, you’ll forfeit the offering you brought with you.

With 3.14.0, there are Standard, Hardcore and Solo Self-Found variations of the Ultimatum challenge league available. They have the same core mechanics and items. You can create private league versions of these leagues, with mods that make the game harder.

The new challenge leagues include a set of 40 new challenges. When you complete 12 challenges, you will receive the Ultimatum Helmet. When you reach 24 challenges, you will receive the Ultimatum Pet. At 36 challenges completed you’ll receive the Ultimatum Portal Effect. These microtransactions are only obtainable in this league.

From the 19th challenge onwards and for every third challenge after that, you will receive pieces of the Ultimatum Totem Pole decoration to display in your hideout. The Totem Pole permanently showcases how many of the Ultimatum challenges you completed during the league.

Major New Content and Features Added a new Strength/Intelligence Skill Gem – Reap: A bloody scythe swipes across a selected area, applying a physical damage over time debuff in addition to hitting enemies with physical damage. If enemies survive, you gain a blood charge, which raises both the damage and cost of the skill.

Added a new Strength/Intelligence Skill Gem – Exsanguinate: Release several tendrils of blood, targeting enemies in a narrow angle in front of you. The beams deal physical damage and inflict a physical damage over time debuff to enemies, which can stack up to 3 times. Effects which allow skills to chain can be applied to these tendrils.

Added a new Strength Skill Gem – Petrified Blood: Apply a buff that protects the lower half of your life, preventing some of the immediate life loss when damaged by hits and applying the loss over time instead. Your life cannot be raised above low life other than by flasks, and while above low life, skills will cost life as well as mana.

Added a new Strength/Intelligence Skill Gem – Corrupting Fever: Draw out your own blood to power a buff for a duration, letting this skill inflict the Corrupting Blood debuff on enemies you hit, dealing physical damage over time for a short secondary duration. The buff’s duration will be refreshed if you spend enough life before it expires.

Added a new Strength Support Gem – Bloodthirst: Supports attack skills, causing them to deal added physical damage with weapons equal to 2% of your maximum life while on low life.

Added a new Strength/Intelligence Support Gem – Cruelty: Supports skills that hit enemies, causing them to deal more damage with hits. You also gain a Cruelty buff, which makes all supported skills deal up to 50% more damage over time, based on the amount of damage of the initial hit.

Blood Magic Support has been removed. Two new Support gems have been added in its place.

Added a new Strength Support Gem – Arrogance: Supports any skill with a reservation. Skills reserve life instead of mana and have increased aura effect. The reservation multiplier decreases as the gem level increases. Any existing Blood Magic Support Gems will be converted to Arrogance Support Gems.

Added a new Strength Support Gem – Lifetap: Supports any skill. Skills cost life instead of mana. If you’ve spent a certain amount of life, you will gain a Lifetap buff which causes supported skills to deal more damage.

Added 13 new Unique Items.

Added 14 new Divination Cards, designed by our supporters.

Added Ritual to the core game, rebalanced around the lower rate of encountering Ritual gameplay. Please read the Ritual Changes section for more information.

Introduced the Vaal Reliquary Key, which can be found as an extremely rare drop throughout the game. When consumed in the Map Device, it grants you access to an ancient vault with a chest that drops a special foil version of a Vaal-themed unique item. Uniques dropped in this way have equal weighting. This is the rarest Reliquary Key yet.

Introduced the Veiled Chaos Orb, a currency item that reforges rare items in a similar way to a regular Chaos Orb, but guarantees the result will have a random veiled modifier. This item can be obtained from Betrayal encounters or found as a rare drop throughout the game.

Added six new Vendor recipes.

Added five new equipment base types, available in the Atlas.

Minor New Content and Features Added various new league rewards such as Catalysts, Incubators and Scarabs. Please read the Other League Changes section for more information.

Added five new Sextant modifiers which will cause maps in the associated Atlas region to contain Blight, Delirium, Harvest, Heist or Ritual encounters.

Continued to incrementally improve the sound, art, effects and environments.

Atlas and Map Changes Conquerors of the Atlas encounters can now be accessed through a map item. When you have a Conqueror’s Citadel ready to go, speaking to Zana will open the Map Device interface with a map containing the Conqueror’s Citadel already placed in the first slot. Currency can be applied to these maps in the same way as a regular map, and adding fragments or scarabs alongside the map will enhance the map further. Item Quantity will only increase the amount of rewards dropped by the Conqueror by 20% of its total value.

The Maven will now only Witness encounters in The Uncharted Realms Atlas region for the player that created the encounter.

Awakening Bonus Objectives no longer provide additional chance to receive an Atlas Mission when completing a Map.

Reduced the chance for Map Areas to contain Abyss, Ambush, Blight, Breach, Domination, Essence, Heist, Legion, Metamorph and Torment encounters by 20%. The chance to encounter a Zana mission containing any of these mechanics has also been lowered by the same amount.

Reduced the chance for Map Areas to contain a Delirium Mirror by approximately 20%. The chance to encounter a Zana mission containing a Delirium encounter has also been lowered by the same amount.

Zana is now half as likely to offer a unique Synthesis Map when offering missions.

Ritual Changes Ritual Altars can now be found once you reach maps. Each map has a 8% base chance to contain Ritual Altars. Deferred items will reappear at later Areas at a higher rate to account for these changes.

Ritual Splinters will no longer be offered as rewards from Ritual encounters in maps that have been opened with a Blood-filled Vessel.

Added four Ritual Atlas passive nodes to the Haewark Hamlet Atlas region, which grant various bonuses to Ritual encounters. Please read the Atlas Passive Balance section for more information.

Added three Ritual Watchstone modifiers, which grant various bonuses to Ritual encounters.

Harvest Changes Unfortunately the version of Harvest that was active during the Ritual league was far too rewarding. Various adjustments have been made to Harvest crafting, and the chance to encounter a portal to The Sacred Grove has been increased. We have published a development manifesto that goes into more detail about the changes and the reasoning behind them.

Increased the chance for Map Areas to contain The Sacred Grove by 60%. The chance to encounter a Zana mission requiring you to complete a Harvest encounter has also been increased by the same amount.

The Sacred Grove now contains a minimum of three pairs of plots that can be harvested from.

The Heart of the Grove encounter will no longer appear in place of a normal Harvest encounter. Instead, it can now be accessed through a Sacred Blossom map fragment that sometimes drops from Tier 4 Harvest bosses.

Completing the Heart of the Grove encounter for the first time now unlocks 5 extra Horticrafting Station crafting slots, allowing you to store up to a maximum of 15 crafting options.

Crafts are no longer guaranteed from seeds. Now, seeds of Tiers 1, 2 and 3 each have a chance to provide a craft, with Tier 4 seeds still guaranteeing a craft. Please note that the number of Tier 2 and 3 seeds encountered in Harvest Plots has remained unchanged, so the encounters will remain as challenging as they were before.

Some crafts that had overly-deterministic behaviour have been removed. These include most Annulment-type crafts (crafts that removed a modifier of a specific type), and all type-specific Divine crafts (crafts that rerolled the value of specific modifiers).

Type-specific Exalted crafts (crafts that augmented modifiers of specific types to items) can now only be applied to non-influenced items. This does not apply to the existing modifier which applies an Influenced modifier to an already Influenced item.

Crafts that added random Atlas Influences to certain types of non-Influenced items have been removed. In their place, crafts that randomise the existing Influence on an item while also reforging it with new modifiers have been added.

Rebalanced the weightings of seeds so that you’re seeing type-specific crafts at a more equal rate (for example Cold, Fire and Lightning). The weightings of crafts have also been rebalanced so that the more powerful crafts such as the Exalted-type crafts are now rarer. Weaker crafts such as “Set an item to three sockets” have also been removed, making the higher tier versions of these crafts more common.

Other League Changes General Changes We have rebalanced league-specific rewards that were provided far more readily through other content compared to the original league content. Some rewards will now be exclusive to their respective league, or much rarer from other types of content (for example, Stygian Vises are now almost exclusively available as rewards from Abyssal Depths encounters and Delirium Orbs are now exclusive to Delirium encounters). Abyss Changes You can now find Abyss Scarabs from various sources. Each Scarab guarantees an Abyss encounter in an Area, with higher-tier Scarabs containing additional Abyss encounters, an additional Abyssal Jewel from Abyssal Troves, or increased chance for an Abyss in an Area to lead to an Abyssal Depths encounter.

Rare Abyss Jewels that drop from Abyssal Troves now use the well-rolled modifier system.

Added several new Abyss Jewel modifiers. Various existing Abyss Jewel modifiers have also been updated. Please read the Abyss Jewel Balance section for more information. Blight Changes Blighted Maps can now be Corrupted with outcomes similar to regular Maps. Chests in these maps have a chance to drop Tainted Oils, which can be used to anoint Corrupted items.

Blighted Maps now apply the Map’s Item Quantity Modifier to the Blight Chest count at 20% of the total value.

Various Oil modifiers that affect Maps have been updated. Please read the Oil Changes section for more information.

You can now find Blight Scarabs from various sources. Each Scarab guarantees a Blight encounter in an Area, with higher-tier Scarabs guaranteeing an additional Blight Boss, a 50% chance for Blight Chests to contain an additional Reward, or Blight Lanes to contain an additional Reward Chest. Betrayal Changes Modifiers that are unveiled through Jun are now more powerful than before. Previously, when an item was unveiled, the veiled modifier added to the item would be equal to the highest tier modifier available on the Crafting Bench. Now, the modifier being unveiled no longer counts as a crafted modifier and will be stronger than any craftable veiled modifier.

You will still obtain progress towards unlocking the craftable versions of these veiled modifiers, however progress towards unlocking craftable versions of these modifiers is now slightly faster and many crafts have had their worst tier removed.

The weighting of Veiled modifiers has been rebalanced in a way that makes modifiers exclusive to one or two types of equipment more common, while modifiers that can appear on a wider range of equipment types are rarer.

We have improved the Betrayal reward system so that slaying the Mastermind is more worthwhile. Now, if the Mastermind is slain, her Immortal Syndicate Members drop their rewards at one tier higher than their current tier. This change introduces a fourth tier of reward from each member, and gives more reason to use a larger variety of Syndicate targets and safehouse leaders. Some of the best existing rewards have been moved to the fourth tier. We’ve also improved some of the less-interesting or less-valuable rewards.

Safehouse leaders no longer lose ranks when they’re interrogated for Mastermind Intelligence.

Betrayal targets are now more likely to drop veiled items with their signature modifiers.

Polished and Gilded Scarabs can now be obtained as a rare drop when Bargaining during a Betrayal encounter.

Scarabs can no longer be obtained from Bargaining in Areas under level 68.

Various craftable Veiled modifiers have been rebalanced. Please read the Crafted Veiled Modifier Balance section for more information. Bestiary Changes Added 10 new Beastcrafting recipes.

Splitting an item through Beastcrafting now applies a Split modifier to both items, preventing further splitting.

Party members that are not the map creator are now required to be within a 250 unit radius (roughly two screens) of a captured beast in order for it to be added to their Menagerie. Breach Changes Blessings of Esh, Tul, Xoph, Uul-Netol and Chayula can now be used to upgrade an associated Breachstone to a higher tier version. Delirium Changes Added and rebalanced various Cluster Jewel notables. Please read the Cluster Jewel Balance section for more information.

The Quantity and Rarity bonus applied to monsters from Delirium encounters has been lowered as is now more consistent across Monster rarities. Previously, Monsters of Normal rarity had a disproportionately larger amount of Quantity and Rarity being applied to them compared to Monsters of higher rarities. Delve Changes Delve has been rebalanced in a way that makes better rewards appear earlier and more frequently at shallow depths. Very deep depths no longer provide such an exponential increase to the rate of encountering high-tier rewards.

Fractured Fossils now apply a Split modifier to both items, preventing further duplication. As a result, Fractured Fossils can no longer be applied to items that cannot be Split, such as Synthesised, Enchanted, Fractured or Influenced items. Essence Changes Various Essence outcomes have been rebalanced. Please read the Essence Balance section for more information. Heist Changes The amount of experience required to level up a Heist Rogue has been reduced by 20% per level. Incursion Changes Alva can now convert your completed and ready-to-run Temple of Atzoatl into an tradeable object that can be consumed in the Map Device. You will need access to the Map Device to use this convert function.

We have made a lot of changes to the Temple of Atzoatl. As you may know, specific rooms in the Temple of Atzoatl can drop unique Incursion items that can later be upgraded – many of these unique items have been improved (please read the Incursion Uniques Changes section for more information).

Previously, the temple’s boss, the Omnitect, dropped random rare items with special Incursion modifiers on them. Now, it also drops rare items with Incursion modifiers based around the themes of the rooms your temple contains, and has a higher chance to drop Vials related to that room. Having higher tier rooms also causes more rare items to drop.

Specific rooms now add specific Monster packs to the temple and Temple modifiers have been improved which results in more monster density, challenge and reward. Temple modifiers have been improved so that if your temple has more higher-tier rooms, then it’s comparable to a good map. We have also performed a modernisation pass on room rewards so that they’re competitive with newer leagues.

The Explosives Rooms now contain some basic chests that can be opened with Flashpowder Kegs if you don’t need them for opening a path elsewhere in the temple.

The Shrine of Empowerment room in the Temple of Atzoatl now randomly empowers one connected room that is tier 2 or below and upgrades it by one tier. The Sanctum of Unity room now randomly empowers two connected rooms that are tier 2 or below and upgrades them by one tier each.

The Table of Sacrifice in the Hall of Offerings room now allows you to sacrifice a unique item for another random unique of the same item class.

The “Monsters Killed” progress bar in Temporal Incursions has been updated slightly, to make it easier to see if you have killed all of the Monsters in the Incursion. Legion Changes Added three new Incubators related to Blight, Delirium and Metamorph.

Abyssal Incubators can now drop Abyss Scarabs.

Cartographer’s Incubators can now drop Shaper and Elder-influenced maps, as well as maps with Delirium Orbs applied to them.

Decadent Incubators can no longer drop Perandus league-exclusive unique items and now drops Scarabs more often.

Enchanted Incubators can now drop items with an enchantment from the Eternal Labyrinth.

Fragmented Incubators can now drop Offerings to the Goddess and can no longer drop Pale Court Key fragments.

Foreboding Incubators can now drop Harbinger Scarabs. Ancient Orbs can now only be dropped from Foreboding Incubators of level 68 or higher.

The item drop pool for the Mysterious Incubator has been updated to include all of the new rewards. Metamorph Changes Added an Accelerating Catalyst, which adds quality that enhances Speed modifiers on a Ring, Amulet or Belt.

Added a Noxious Catalyst, which adds quality that enhances Physical and Chaos Damage modifiers on a Ring, Amulet or Belt.

Added an Unstable Catalyst, which adds quality that enhances Critical modifiers on a Ring, Amulet or Belt.

Metamorphs created in Tane’s Laboratory now deal 10% more damage and have 80% more health. Perandus Changes Sources of Perandus coins have had their coin counts normalised. The selection of items sold by Cadiro has been modernised and their costs have been adjusted accordingly.

Vendors will no longer offer any scroll fragments in exchange for Perandus Coins. Synthesis Changes Fractured items no longer have a visual effect applied to them. Talisman Changes Talismans no longer drop using the well-rolled modifier system.

Labyrinth Changes Consuming an Offering to the Goddess in the Map Device now opens portals to a random Trial of Ascendancy for the Eternal Labyrinth. Trials opened in this way will not award an Offering to the Goddess upon completion.

Interacting with the Divine Font will now display a window with the available enchantments. For example, after completing the Eternal Labyrinth, a window will be displayed where you will have the option to pick one of three Helmet enchantments, or an enchantment for your Boots or Gloves.

The Daily Labyrinth Ladder has been retired. The Labyrinth unique Jewels that were previously obtainable by completing the Labyrinth the fastest in a certain difficulty can now be obtained as rare rewards from Izaro’s Treasure Chests in the Eternal and Enriched Eternal Labyrinth.

Character Balance The Low threshold for Life, Mana and Energy Shield is now 50% or below (previously below 35%). This means that a single 50% reservation will now put you into a Low state. Light radius has been adjusted accordingly.

The costs and reservations system for skills has been extensively reworked to add new options. Previously, all skills had either a Mana cost or a Mana reservation (with a limited number of effects allowing you to spend different resources instead of Mana). Now, skills can have costs of Mana, Life, Energy Shield, and/or less common resources such as Rage. Most modifiers that previously affected “Mana costs” now just affect “costs”, and will thus apply to all cost values. Modifiers which still specifically refer to “Mana costs” will only modify the amount of Mana a skill costs, not other cost values. Similarly, there are now some modifiers that specifically modify only Life costs. Vaal Skills requiring Souls to use is not a cost, and thus modifiers to costs will not apply to them – this has technically always been the case, but because that distinction did not previously matter, a couple of modifiers referred to this as a cost. Those descriptions have been corrected. Similarly, the base reservation of a skill can now be an amount of Mana or Life, or both (other resources may become Reservable in future), and most modifiers to “Mana reservation” now just affect “reservation” without restriction to either resource. Several mechanics have been adjusted to account for these changes; for example the changes to Blood Magic Support replace Mana costs and reservations with Life costs and reservations, and these changes will now be reflected in the new skill popups.

Percentage reservations are now stored with more precision internally, allowing them to have up to two decimal places in the percentage value, however the total amount of resources reserved must still be a whole number. This prevents some cases where small reductions in reservation values would have no effect due to rounding. As an example, if a skill reserves 50% of Mana, a modifier granting “1% reduced reservation” will now change the reservation to 49.5% Mana, where previously it would still be 50% due to the change not affecting the percentage by a whole number. However, it is still not possible to reserve less than 1 of something, so for a player with 100 Mana, that 49.5% reservation will still reserve 50 of it. For a player with 1000 Mana, 495 would be reserved.

Reserving Mana or Life no longer involves spending anything – so you don’t need any current Mana to turn on an Aura, you just need enough of your Mana orb to be unreserved that the Aura’s reservation will fit. However, while previously reservations were mutually exclusive with costs, this is no longer the case and it’s possible for a skill to have both a reservation and a cost, in which case the cost will still require spending (but using a reservation skill a second time to ‘turn it off’ does not require paying the cost again). The most notable case of this is Mine skills – these all have costs as well as reservations, which must both be satisfied to use the skill, and can each be modified separately. This also means that mechanics that add to the costs of skills, such as the Voidbringer unique gloves, will now affect skills with reservations, which previously escaped this due to being unable to have both. Likewise, Support gems that add a Mana reservation to skills, such as Blasphemy, no longer inherently remove the cost as part of that process.

The stats which limit the total rate of recovery per second from leech have been changed. Previously these limited any recovery based on what kind of leech it came from, but they now limit recovery from any leech based on what kind of recovery it is. This has no effect except in cases where one kind of leech applies a different kind of recovery. For example, the keystone Immortal Ambition makes life leech cause energy shield recovery instead of life recovery. Previously this was limited by ‘Maximum total Recovery per second from Life Leech’. That recovery will now be limited by ‘Maximum total Energy Shield Recovery from Leech’.

Modifiers that allow your Hexes to affect Hexproof Enemies (such as the Cospri’s Will unique Body Armour) no longer allow your Hexes to affect yourself while you have Hexproof (as you are not your own Enemy).

The Corrupted Blood debuff has been updated. It now has a maximum stack size of 10 and is now consistently treated as being completely separate from Bleeding. Various Bleeding-specific modifiers that may have previously applied to Corrupted Blood will no longer apply. Modifiers that affect both Bleeding and Corrupted Blood such as the “of Staunching” modifier on Flasks have had their descriptions updated to reflect this change. Monsters that apply Corrupted Blood have been balanced around these changes accordingly. Corrupted Blood applied by Monster modifiers now have different values, and these values are now calculated based on the Monster’s level rather than its main hand damage, so some effects which raised Monster attack damage no longer scale Corrupted Blood in unintuitive ways.

Call of Steel no longer has a cooldown (previously 0.2 seconds).

Increased Character Size is now capped at 100%.

Skill Balance Anger Now grants 16 to 23 additional Fire Damage to Spells at gem level 1 (previously 15 to 21) and 109 to 155 additional Fire Damage to Spells at gem level 20 (previously 99 to 140). This makes the additional Fire Damage apply to Attacks and Spells by the same amount. Berserk Divergent quality now causes the Buff to grant 0.25% more Spell Damage per 1% quality (previously 1%). Blade Blast Now deals 11-17 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 13-20) and 210-315 Physical Damage (previously 279-418) at gem level 20.

Now has added damage effectiveness of 50% (previously 60%). Blade Vortex Now has a base duration of 4 seconds (previously 5 seconds).

Now has a radius of +2 at gem level 20 (previously +4).

Now has added damage effectiveness of 20% (previously 25%).

Now deals 86 to 129 Physical Damage at gem level 20 (previously 101 to 151). Bladestorm Now deals 70-108% more Damage with Bleeding while in Blood Stance. Flesh and Stone Now requires 35% Mana reservation (previously 25%). Frost Bomb Cold Exposure now applies -15% to Cold Resistance (previously -25%). General’s Cry Mirage Warriors now channel for a duration of 0.6 seconds (previously 1 second). Punishment Cursed Enemies now take 40-78% increased Damage while on Low Life (previously 50-88%). Seismic Cry Exerted Attacks now deal 20% more Damage per previous Attack Exerted by this Warcry (previously 30%). Spellslinger No longer supports skills granted by items.

No longer activates if there are no valid linked skills. Summon Carrion Golem The Golem’s Cascade skill now has a 6 second cooldown (previously 4 seconds). The skill now also travels a shorter distance and has less area of effect.

Summoned Carrion Golem now deals approximately 11% less damage at all gem levels. Toxic Rain The spread range of spore pods from Toxic Rain is now affected by Area of Effect modifiers. This means that having higher Area of Effect causes the resulting spore pods to spread out more. The base spread range of the spore pods has also been slightly lowered.

Each Spore Pod now applies 5% less Movement Speed to nearby Enemies (previously 10%), to a maximum of 30% (previously 60%). Vigilant Strike No longer grants increased Fortify duration.

Now grants Fortify on Melee Hit for 6 seconds at gem level 1, up to 11.7 seconds at gem level 20.

Quality no longer grants increased Fortify duration.

Quality now grants Fortify for 0-2 seconds on Melee Hit. Vitality Now causes you and nearby allies to Regenerate 10 Life per second at gem level 1 (previously 15) and 193.2 Life per second at gem level 20 (previously 247). Wave of Conviction Now has added damage effectiveness of 240% (previously 220%).

Exposure now applies -15% to Elemental Resistance matching highest Damage taken (previously -25%).

Now deals 35 to 52 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 32 to 48) and 1057 to 1585 Physical Damage at gem level 20 (previously 972 to 1459).

Vaal Skill Balance Vaal Skill Gems can now only be obtained from a set of specific methods such as Vaal Side Areas, Divination Cards (that specifically grant Vaal Skill Gems) and the Lapidary Lens in the Temple of Atzoatl.

Damaging unique enemies now generates 6 Vaal souls (previously 3) per 2% life it loses, with a 1 second cooldown. Specific Skills Vaal Arc No longer causes Modifiers to Buff Duration to also apply to this Skill’s Soul Gain Prevention.

Now has a Cast Time of 0.7 seconds (previously 0.8).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 2 seconds (previously 6). Vaal Blade Vortex Now deals 11 to 17 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 14 to 20), and 276 to 413 Physical Damage at gem level 20 (previously 331 to 496).

Now has added damage effectiveness of 60% (previously 75%).

Now hits enemies every 0.2 seconds (previously 0.13).

Now has a base duration of 5 seconds (previously 3).

Now stores up to 2 uses (previously 1).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 6 seconds (previously 5). Vaal Blight Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 7 seconds (previously 8). Vaal Burning Arrow Now expends 15 Souls per use (previously 20).

Now stores up to 4 uses (previously 3).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 1 second (previously 2). Vaal Cold Snap Now deals 46 to 69 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 35 to 53), and 1571 to 2356 Cold Damage at gem level 20 (previously 1002 to 1502).

Now deals 34.3 base Cold Damage per second at gem level 1 (previously 29.4), and 1532.7 base Cold Damage per second at gem level 20 (previously 1495.5).

Now has added damage effectiveness of 350% (previously 200%).

The base radius of the Hit is now 32 (previously 15).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 6 seconds (previously 8). Vaal Cyclone Now deals 80% of base Attack Damage at gem level 1 (previously 50%) and 99% of base Attack Damage at gem level 20 (previously 61%).

Now has 300% of base Attack Speed (previously 400%).

Now expends 25 Souls per use (previously 35).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 5 seconds (previously 7). Vaal Earthquake Now deals 70% of base Attack Damage at gem level 1 (previously 60%) and 85% of base Attack Damage at gem level 20 (previously 71%)

Ongoing effect now ends after 9 Aftershocks (previously 7).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 9 seconds (previously 12). Vaal Fireball Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 4 seconds (previously 5). Vaal Flameblast Now deals 120% more Spell Damage for each stage (previously 110%).

Now deals 100% more Damage with Ailments for each stage (previously 90%).

Now has a base radius of 45 (previously 35).

Now has -2 to radius for each stage (previously -1).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 3 seconds (previously 6). Vaal Ground Slam This Attack can now be Exerted as though it was not a Vaal Skill.

Now deals 250% of base Attack Damage at gem level 1 (previously 190%) and 400% of base Attack Damage at gem level 20 (previously 300%).

Now stores up to 4 uses (previously 3).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 1 second (previously 2). Vaal Ice Nova Now deals 18 to 26 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 11 to 17), and 518 to 762 Cold Damage at gem level 20 (previously 274 to 428).

Now has a Cast Time of 0.7 seconds (previously 0.8).

Now has added damage effectiveness of 120% (previously 70%).

Now stores up to 2 uses (previously 1).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 2 seconds (previously 4). Vaal Lightning Strike Now deals 105% of base Attack Damage at gem level 1 (previously 80%) and 130% of base Attack Damage at gem level 20 (previously 98%).

Now has a base duration of 6 seconds (previously 8).

Now stores 2 uses (previously 1).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 8 seconds (previously 10). Vaal Lightning Trap Now deals 26 to 79 Lightning Damage at gem level 1 (previously 18 to 54) and 686 to 2057 Lightning Damage at gem level 20 (previously 466 to 1399).

Now has added damage effectiveness of 250% (previously 170%).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 4 seconds (previously 6). Vaal Rain of Arrows Now fires 27 additional arrows at gem level 1 (previously 17) and 33 additional arrows at gem level 20 (previously 21).

Now fires 4 additional sequences of arrows (previously 3). Vaal Reave Now deals 200% of base Attack Damage at gem level 1 (previously 150%) and 250% of base Attack Damage at gem level 20 (previously 180%).

Now expends 25 Souls per use (previously 35).

Now stores up to 3 uses (previously 2).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 2 seconds (previously 4). Vaal Righteous Fire Now deals 80-99% of Sacrificed Energy Shield and Life as Fire Damage per second (previously 161-180%).

Now Sacrifices 60% of your total Energy Shield and Life (previously 30%).

Now grants 10-19% more Spell Damage (previously 15-28%).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 6 seconds (previously 12). Vaal Power Siphon Now grants +25% to Critical Strike Multiplier per Power Charge (previously +10%).

Now grants 50% increased Critical Strike Chance per Power Charge (previously 20%).

Now stores up to 3 uses (previously 2).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 2 seconds (previously 4). Vaal Spark Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 5 seconds (previously 6). Vaal Spectral Throw Now deals 125% of base Attack Damage at gem level 1 (previously 91%) and 170% of base Attack Damage at gem level 20 (previously 135%).

Now fires 8 additional projectiles (previously 4).

Now expends 15 Souls per use (previously 10).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 4 seconds (previously 6). Vaal Storm Call Now deals 21 to 38 Lightning Damage at gem level 1 (previously 14 to 26), and 510 to 947 Lightning Damage at gem level 20 (previously 370 to 687).

Now has added damage effectiveness of 130% (previously 100%).

Now has a Soul Gain Prevention duration of 7 seconds (previously 9).

Support Gem Balance Brutality Support Now supports any skill that deals damage (previously required the skill to Hit an enemy).

Passive Tree Balance A new Relentless and Veteran Soldier cluster has been added to the southeast of the Templar’s starting location. Relentless causes you to Regenerate 1% of Life per second if you have Stunned an Enemy Recently, and grants 25% increased Physical Damage. Veteran Soldier grants a +10% to Physical Damage over Time Multiplier, +20 to maximum Life, and 20% increased Physical Damage.

A new Vanquisher cluster has been added to the southwest of the Templar’s starting location. It causes you to Crush Enemies for 4 seconds when you Hit them while they are on Full Life, and grants 40% increased Physical Damage.

The Red Storm cluster has been removed and replaced with a new Vitality Extraction cluster. It causes you to Recover 2% of Life on Kill if you’ve Spent Life Recently, grants 25% increased Damage with Skills that Cost Life, and Life Flasks gain 1 Charge every 3 seconds.

The small nodes at the Scion’s starting location which previously granted increased Melee Physical Damage are no longer restricted to Melee only. Born to Fight The increased Melee Physical Damage and increased Melee Attack Speed modifiers are no longer restricted to Melee only. Chainbreaker No longer causes you to Lose 5 Rage when you Hit an Enemy, no more than once every 0.3 seconds.

Now causes Skills to cost +3 Rage. Corrupted Soul Now causes you to Gain 15% of Maximum Life as Extra Maximum Energy Shield (previously 20%). Hardened Scars No longer grants Fortify during the Effect of any Life Flask.

Now grants Fortify while Recovering Life from a Life Flask. Versatile Stance The small node in this cluster that previously granted increased Cooldown Recovery for Stance Skills now grants 10% reduced Reservation of Stance Skills.

Atlas Passive Balance Haewark Hamlet Power Hungry has been removed.

Per Diemon has been moved to Glennach Cairns.

Added two small nodes, which cause Monsters Sacrificed at Ritual Altars in Areas to grant 10% increased Tribute.

Added Sacred Lands, which grants +10% chance for Areas to contain Ritual Altars.

Added Paid in Blood, which allows you to reroll Favours in Areas 2 additional times, while also granting 100% increased chance of Ritual Altars with Special Rewards.

The Grove’s Call now grants +10% chance for Areas to contain The Sacred Grove (previously +5%).

Clarified that the Bribery Atlas Passive causes 200% more items to drop instead of 2 additional items. This is purely a description change. Tirn’s End Exotic Goods now causes a wider selection of Items to drop.

Big Game now has a 15% chance for Yellow Beasts to be replaced with Red Beasts (previously 30%).

Great Migration now has a 10% chance for Areas with Einhar Missions to contain additional Packs of Beasts instead of other Monsters (previously 5%). Lex Proxima Small Harvest Chance nodes now grant +3% chance for Areas to contain The Sacred Grove (previously +2%).

Bumper Crop no longer causes Harvests in Areas to have Doubled bonuses to Item Quantity and Rarity.

Heart of the Grove no longer grants 100% increased chance for Areas to contain the Heart of the Grove. It now causes Harvest Bosses in Areas to always drop a Sacred Blossom.

Seance now Possesses 5 Rare Monsters (previously 20).

Packed with Energy now grants +1% to all maximum Elemental Resistances for each Voltaxic Sulphite Vein or Chest found in Areas. Lex Ejoris Small Perandus nodes now grant a 10% chance to drop twice as many Perandus Coins (previously 20% increased Stack size of Perandus Coins found in Areas).

Friend of the Family now causes Cadiro to offer the rarest of 3 options (previously 5).

Escaped Experiment now has a 50% chance for Areas to contain a Rogue Metamorph (previously 100%).

Finest Samples now causes Metamorphs in Areas to deal 15% more Damage (previously 50%). In addition, it now causes Metamorphs in Areas to have 150% more Life (previously 100%).

Time Dilation now causes Incursion Monsters in Areas to be at least Magic Rarity. Incursion Architects no longer drop an additional Rare Incursion Item.

Pathological now has a 5% chance to apply layers of Delirium to Maps found in Areas (previously 10%).

Compulsive Hoarder now has a 10% chance to cause Delirium encounters in Areas to generate three additional Reward types (previously 15%). Glennach Cairns Cultural Advancement has been removed. Its effect now appears on Time Dilation in Lex Ejoris.

Protracted Battle has been moved to New Vastir.

Per Diemon has been added (previously in Haewark Hamlet). Rare Beyond Demons in Areas now have a 25% chance to drop an additional Basic Currency Item (previously 35%).

High Value Targets has been added (previously in New Vastir). It now grants Legion Sergeants an additional 25% chance to hold a reward (no longer guaranteed).

Torn Veil now grants 50% increased Beyond Portal Merging Radius (previously 100%).

Face to Face no longer grants 100% more Timeless Splinters from Legion Generals in Areas. New Vastir High Value Targets has been moved to Glennach Cairns.

Protracted Battle has been added (previously in Glennach Cairns).

Votive Hoard now has a 20% chance for Abyssal Troves in Areas to drop a Rare Item with an Abyssal Socket (previously 10%). It no longer increases the Level of Abyssal Troves.

Sulphite-hoarding Monsters spawned by Sulphite Sentinels are now more dangerous but more rewarding.

Out of the Blue now has a 20% chance for Sulphite Veins and Chests in Areas to also contain an equal amount of Azurite (previously 5%).

Total Anarchy now causes Areas to have a 10% chance to contain 20 additional Rogue Exiles (previously added 1 Rogue Exile per 2 additional content types applied to Areas).

Rogue Trader now has a 50% chance for Wild Rogue Exiles to have additional rewards (previously 15%). However, it now causes them to have 200% increased Maximum Life. Valdo’s Rest Diplomatic Escort now replaces one Harbinger with a King Harbinger instead of a group of Harbingers.

Gut Instinct now provides 5 Intelligence for the current Encounter’s Safehouse if an Immortal Syndicate member is not interrogated (previously 3). Lira Arthain Natural Selection no longer makes rarer beasts quite as common.

Immune Response now causes Blight Monsters to spawn 150% faster (previously 100%).

Spores on the Wind now causes Maps found in Areas to have a 5% chance to have an “Area contains an additional Blight Encounter” Enchantment Modifier (previously 10%).

Flash Breach now causes Breaches in Areas to open and close 50% faster (previously 100%). Uncharted Realms Neural Pathways now grants a +1% chance (previously +0.5%) for a Synthesis Map to be dropped from Unique Bosses in Tier 14+ Maps (previously Tier 11+).

Ascendancy Balance Ascendant Gladiator No longer grants 25% more Damage with Bleeding.

Now grants 25% more Physical Damage over Time. Berserker Minor nodes now grant 10% increased Physical Damage (previously 12% increased Attack Physical Damage).

Pain Reaver has been replaced with Defy Pain. Defy Pain Gain Defiance for 10 seconds on losing Life to an Enemy Hit, no more than once every 0.3 seconds.

25% increased Armour per Defiance.

50% increased Maximum total Life recovery per second from Leech while you have Defiance.

At 10 Defiance, take Reflected Physical Damage equal to maximum Life, then lose all Defiance. Flawless Savagery The increased Critical Strike Chance modifier now applies to both Attacks and Spells.

The added Physical Damage modifier now applies to both Attacks and Spells. Assassin Ambush and Assassinate Now grants 15% more Damage with Hits and Ailments against Enemies that are on Low Life (previously 25%). Gladiator Gratuitous Violence No longer grants 20% more Damage with Bleeding.

Now grants 20% more Physical Damage over Time. Elementalist Bastion of Elements Primal Aegis now takes 75 Damage per Allocated Notable Passive Skill (previously 100). Liege of the Primordial It is no longer possible to temporarily bypass your Golem limit (for example if your Golems died very quickly with the Fleshcrafter unique Body Armour). Necromancer Essence Glutton Now causes you to Regenerate 4% of Mana over 2 seconds when you Consume a corpse (previously 8%). Pathfinder Master Surgeon Now removes Corrupted Blood when you use a Flask.

Item Balance The Orb of Binding has been added to the core drop pool and can be obtained from various sources throughout the game.

The Sacrificial Garb Body Armour now drops with a “+1 to Level of all Vaal Skill Gems” implicit modifier. Existing items cannot gain this modifier.

The “Enemies you Kill Explode, Dealing x% of their Life as Physical Damage” modifiers can no longer appear on Crusader-influenced Body Armours or as Synthesis Implicits. To replace this, modifiers that grant “Enemies you Kill have a x% chance to Explode, dealing a tenth of their maximum Life as Physical Damage” have been added. Existing items will retain the original modifiers and cannot be updated to the new modifiers.

Quivers can no longer roll the “Global Critical Strike Chance”, “Global Critical Strike Multiplier” or “Global Damage over Time Multiplier” modifiers. Instead, they can now roll “Critical Strike Chance with Bows”, “Critical Strike Multiplier with Bows” and “Damage over Time Multiplier with Attacks” modifiers. Existing items cannot obtain the newer modifiers through Divine Orbs.

Hunter-influenced Quivers can no longer roll the Global Physical, Fire or Chaos Damage over Time Multiplier modifiers. Instead, they can now roll Physical, Fire or Chaos Damage over Time with Attack Skills modifiers. Existing items will be updated to the newer versions.

The Corruption outcome on Quivers that granted the “Skills Chain +1 times” modifier has been removed. In its place, an “Arrows Chain +1 times” modifier has been added. Existing items will be updated to the newer versions.

You can no longer craft “x% of Physical Damage Converted to x Damage” modifiers on items which already have a modifier of this type present.

A Physical Damage over Time Multiplier has been added as a Prefix modifier to Wands and Staves.

The Physical Damage over Time Multiplier modifier can now be rolled on Cobalt Jewels (previously could only be rolled on Viridian and Crimson Jewels).

The Elder-influenced Weapon modifier that grants 60% chance for Poisons inflicted with this Weapon to deal 100% more Damage has been removed. In its place, Elder-influenced Weapons can now roll a new Local Poison Damage over Time Multiplier modifier.

The Elder-influenced Weapon modifier that grants 60% chance for Bleeding inflicted with this Weapon to deal 100% more Damage has been removed. In its place, Elder-influenced Weapons can now roll a new Local Bleeding Damage over Time Multiplier modifier.

The Hunter-influenced modifier that granted increased Damage with Poison has been removed. A new modifier that grants Chaos Damage over Time has been added in its place.

The Warlord-influenced modifier that granted increased Damage with Bleeding has been removed. A new modifier that grants Physical Damage over Time has been added in its place.

Elder and Shaper-influenced Rings can no longer roll increased Melee Damage, increased Projectile Damage, or increased Spell Damage modifiers as Suffixes.

The Sextant modifier which granted “Players deal x% increased Damage for each Poison on them”, “Players have x% increased Movement Speed for each Poison on them” and “Areas contain x additional packs of Poisonous Monsters” has been removed.

Watchstones that don’t have sextant modifiers applied to them can be imprinted once again.

You can no longer obtain the “Areas have +2% chance to grant an Atlas Mission on Completion” modifier on Titanium Watchstones. The +4% and +6% versions of this modifier can still be obtained.

Flasks can no longer be obtained from the Fateful Meeting Divination Card.

Unique Blight items that have been anointed now show their passive skill information when hovered.

The “of Treasures” modifier on Strongboxes now grants 100-250% more Rarity of Contained Items (previously 1000-2000% increased Rarity of Contained Items).

The Forbidden Woods and Silo Maps can no longer roll the Twinned modifier.

Essence Balance General Essence Changes Screaming Essences can now be used to reforge rare items, in addition to upgrading normal items to rare. This brings them into line with Shrieking and Deafening Essences. Deafening Essence of Anguish Now grants 31-44% chance to Avoid being Ignited to Helmets, Boots and Belts (previously 31-34%). Deafening Essence of Contempt Now adds 19-25 to 39-45 Physical Damage to One Hand Weapons (previously 17-24 to 36-41).

Now adds 30-41 to 63-73 Physical Damage to Two Hand Weapons (previously 27-38 to 58-66). Essence of Dread No longer grants +x to Weapon Range to Melee Weapons.

Now grants increased Impale Effect to Melee Weapons. Screaming Essence of Dread Now grants +323-400 to Armour to Belts (previously +139-322). Shrieking Essence of Dread Now grants +401-460 to Armour to Belts (previously +323-400). Deafening Essence of Dread Now grants +481-520 to Armour to Belts (previously +420-480). Essence of Envy No longer grants Physical Attack Damage Leeched as Mana to Weapons and Quivers.

Now grants local Added Chaos Damage to Weapons.

Now grants Added Chaos Damage with Attacks to Quivers. Essence of Misery No longer grants Projectiles Pierce additional Targets to Quivers.

Now grants Physical Damage leeched as Mana to Quivers. Deafening Essence of Scorn Now grants 31-44% chance to Avoid being Stunned to Gloves and Helmets (previously 31-34). Shrieking Essence of Woe Now grants +77-90 to maximum Energy Shield to Body Armour (previously +73-82). Deafening Essence of Woe Now grants +88-95 to maximum Energy Shield to Body Armour (previously +83-92).

Now grants +75-85 to maximum Energy Shield to Shields (previously +70-80).

Now grants +38-45 to maximum Energy Shield to Gloves and Boots (previously +36-42). Essence of Zeal No longer grants increased Stun and Block Recovery to Helmets and Body Armour.

Now grants increased Warcry Speed to Helmets.

Now grants increased Totem Placement Speed to Body Armours. Essence of Delirium No longer grants Chaos Damage Leeched as Life to Amulets.

Now grants a +10% to Damage over Time Multiplier to Amulets.

No longer grants 40% increased Damage with Poison to Quivers.

Now grants 25% increased Effect of your Marks to Quivers.

No longer grants 40% increased Damage with Poison to Rings.

Now grants Hexes you inflict have +5 to maximum Doom to Rings.

No longer grants 2% of your maximum Mana when you Block to Shields.

Now grants +15% chance to Block Spell Damage while on Low Life to Shields.

The Weapon modifier that causes your Hits to inflict Decay now deals 700 Chaos Damage (previously 500) per second for 8 seconds. Existing items with this modifier will be updated to this new value. Essence of Horror The Chill Nearby Enemies when you Block modifier granted to Shields now has a greater radius. Essence of Hysteria No longer grants Socketed Gems have +50% chance to Ignite to Helmets.

Now grants Socketed Gems deal 30% more Damage while on Low Life to Helmets.

Now grants 25% increased Area of Effect to Body Armour (previously 10%).

Now adds 60 to 100 Fire Damage if you’ve Blocked Recently to Shields (previously 40 to 80).

Now grants 150% increased Recovery per second from Life Leech to Amulets (previously 40%).

Now grants Gain 15% of Physical Damage as Extra Fire Damage to Quivers (previously 10%).

The Boots modifier that Drops Burning Ground while moving, dealing 2500 Fire Damage per second, now does so for 4 seconds (previously 1 second). The Burning Ground visual effect has also been been updated to more accurately reflect the damage area. Existing items with this modifier can be updated to the new value with a Divine Orb.

The Weapon modifier now always casts Fire Burst on Hit (previously 10% chance). Existing items with this modifier will be updated to the new value.

Fire Burst now has a 1 second Cooldown (previously 0.5 seconds).

Fire Burst now has a 6% Critical Strike Chance (previously 5%).

Fire Burst now has an added damage effectiveness of 340% (previously 130%).

Fire Burst now has a base radius of 24 (previously 15).

Fire Burst now deals 1526 to 2288 Fire Damage at level 20 (previously 703 to 1055). Essence of Insanity No longer grants You and your Minions take reduced Reflected Damage to Quivers.

Now grants Projectiles Pierce 2 additional Targets to Quivers.

No longer grants 12% increased Movement Speed while on Burning, Chilled or Shocked ground to Boots.

Now grants 70% increased Mana Regeneration Rate while Shocked to Boots.

Now grants Onslaught for 6 seconds when Hit to Body Armour (previously 3 seconds).

Now grants You and your Minions take 40% reduced Reflected Damage to Rings (previously 10%).

Now grants 25% chance to gain a Power Charge when you Block to Shields (previously 10%).

Spectral Spirits summoned from the Weapon modifier now deal 32% more damage.

Abyss Jewel Balance The following Abyss Jewel modifiers have been adjusted. Please note that only the highest tier of modifiers have been listed – lower tiers of these modifiers have also been adjusted in similar ways. Additionally, Abyss Jewel modifier weightings have been adjusted. Regenerate 17-20 Energy Shield per second (previously 9-12)

Regenerate 17-20 Life per second (previously 9-12)

Regenerate 3.1-4 Mana per second (previously 2.1-3)

10-15% increased Effect of Cold Ailments (previously 6-10)

10-15% increased Effect of Lightning Ailments (previously 6-10)

Adds 10-11 to 18-21 Chaos Damage to Attacks (previously 4-5 to 6-7)

17–20% chance to Avoid being Ignited (previously 9-10)

17–20% chance to Avoid being Chilled (previously 9-10)

17–20% chance to Avoid being Frozen (previously 9-10)

17–20% chance to Avoid being Shocked (previously 9-10)

17–20% chance to Avoid being Poisoned (previously 9-10)

17–20% chance to Avoid being Stunned (previously 9-10)

17–20% chance to avoid Bleeding (previously 9-10)

Minions deal 15-17 to 20-24 additional Chaos Damage (previously 15-17 to 22-26)

Minions deal 15-17 to 20-24 additional Physical Damage (previously 15-17 to 22-26)

Minions deal 19-25 to 26-34 additional Fire Damage (previously 15-17 to 22-26)

Minions deal 19-25 to 26-34 additional Cold Damage (previously 15-17 to 22-26)

Minions deal 1-6 to 43-51 Added Lightning Damage (previously 3-9 to 30-36)

Minions Regenerate 27-30 Life per second (previously 9-12)

Cluster Jewel Balance Added a new Cluster Jewel notable – Blood Artist: Grants a +14% to Physical Damage over time Multiplier if you’ve Spent Life Recently, and +20 to Strength.

Added a new Cluster Jewel notable – Phlebotomist: Grants a +14% to Physical Damage over Time Multiplier if you’ve dealt a Critical Strike Recently, and 20% increased Critical Strike Chance.

The Cluster Jewel notable Aerodynamics now grants 10% increased Projectile Speed (previously 20%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Brand Loyalty now causes Enemies to take 4% increased Damage for each of your Brands Attached to them (previously 5%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Dark Discourse now grants 6% increased Effect of your Curses (from 10%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Exposure Therapy now grants a +8% to Damage over Time Multiplier (previously +10%).

The Cluster Jewel notable First Among Equals now grants 6% increased effect of Non-Curse Auras from your Skills (previously 8%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Grand Design now grants 10% increased Brand Attachment Range (from 20%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Haemorrhage now grants a +15% to Damage over Time Multiplier for Ailments from Critical Strikes (previously 18%) and 30% increased Critical Strike Chance (previously 40%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Magnifier no longer grants 10% increased Area Damage.

The Cluster Jewel notable Rend no longer grants a +12% to Damage over Time Multiplier for Bleeding. It now grants a +12% to Physical Damage over Time Multiplier.

The Cluster Jewel notable Renewal now causes Minions to have 5% chance to deal Double Damage while they are on Full Life (previously 6%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Replenishing Presence now grants 6% increased effect of Non-Curse Auras from your Skills (previously 8%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Snowstorm now causes you to Gain 8% of Lightning Damage as Extra Cold Damage against Chilled Enemies (previously 10%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Stalwart Commander now causes Determination, Discipline and Grace to have 15% increased Aura Effect (previously 20%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Streamlined now grants 20% increased Projectile Speed (previously 30%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Surprise Sabotage now grants a +8% to Critical Strike Multiplier with Traps and Mines (previously 10%) and Trap and Mine Damage now Penetrates 4% Elemental Resistances (previously 5%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Tempered Arrowheads now causes Bow Skills to have 10% increased Skill Effect Duration (previously 20%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Vast Power now grants 3% increased Area of Effect per Power Charge, up to a maximum of 50% (previously uncapped).

The Cluster Jewel notable Vengeful Commander now causes Anger, Hatred and Wrath to have 15% increased Aura Effect (previously 20%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Wicked Pall now grants 30% increased Chaos Damage (previously 35%) and 5% increased Skill Effect Duration (previously 10%).

The Cluster Jewel notable Widespread Destruction now grants 6% increased Area of Effect (previously 10%).

Oil Changes The following Map modifiers available by anointing Blighted Maps have been adjusted. Verdant Oil Now grants 35% increased Experience gain.

Now grants 5% increased Pack size (previously 15%). Teal Oil No longer causes Varieties of Items contained in 5 Blight Chests to be Lucky.

Now causes Blight Monsters in Areas to spawn 25% faster.

Now causes Encounter Duration to be 40 seconds shorter. Azure Oil No longer grants 15% increased Experience gain.

Now causes Varieties of Items contained in 4 Blight Chests to be Lucky. Indigo Oil No longer causes Towers to deal 40% more Damage.

Now causes Blight Encounters in Areas to contain up to 3 additional Blight Bosses. Violet Oil No longer grants 30% increased Quantity of Items found in the Area.

Now causes Lanes of Blight Encounters in Areas to have 20% chance for an additional Reward Chest. Black Oil Now grants 6% chance for Blight Chests to contain an additional Reward (previously 10%). Opalescent Oil Now causes Varieties of Items contained in 15 Blight Chests to be Lucky.

Now grants 5% increased Pack size (previously 25%). Silver Oil No longer causes Varieties of Items contained in 15 Blight Chests to be lucky.

Now grants 65% increased Quantity of Items found in the Area.

Crafted Veiled Modifier Balance The following craftable veiled modifiers have been adjusted. Please note that only the highest tier of craftable modifiers have been listed – lower tiers of these modifiers have also been adjusted in similar ways. Added a Physical Damage over Time Multiplier modifier.

Attacks with this Weapon Penetrate 11-13% Elemental Resistances (previously 9-10%)

Attacks with this Weapon Penetrate 11-13% Chaos Resistance (previously 9-10%)

51-60% increased Fire Damage

18-20% chance to Ignite (previously 10-11%)

18-20% chance to Ignite (previously 10-11%) 51-60% increased Cold Damage

18-20% chance to Freeze (previously 10-11%)

18-20% chance to Freeze (previously 10-11%) 51-60% increased Lightning Damage

18-20% chance to Shock (previously 10-11%)

18-20% chance to Shock (previously 10-11%) 73-80% increased Fire Damage

29-34% chance to Ignite (previously 21-23%)

29-34% chance to Ignite (previously 21-23%) 73-80% increased Cold Damage

29-34% chance to Freeze (previously 21-23%)

29-34% chance to Freeze (previously 21-23%) 73-80% increased Lightning Damage

29-34% chance to Shock (previously 21-23%)

29-34% chance to Shock (previously 21-23%) +31-35% to Fire Damage over Time Multiplier (previously +36-40%)

+31-35% to Cold Damage over Time Multiplier (previously +36-40%)

+31-35% to Chaos Damage over Time Multiplier (previously +36-40%)

+(21-25) to Strength and Dexterity (previously +15-17)

+(21-25) to Dexterity and Intelligence (previously +15-17)

+(21-25) to Strength and Intelligence (previously +15-17)

Regenerate 150 Energy Shield per second while a Rare or Unique Enemy is Nearby (previously 120)

+41-45 to maximum Life (previously +34-40)

+41-45 to maximum Mana (previously +34-40)

+41-45 to maximum Mana (previously +34-40) +41-45 to maximum Life (previously +36-40)

Regenerate 4 Mana per second

Regenerate 4 Mana per second +41-45 to maximum Mana (previously +36-40)

Regenerate 25 Life per second

Regenerate 25 Life per second 17-20% increased Brand Attachment range (previously 11-12%)

15-17% increased Damage (previously 17-20%)

Non-Channelling Skills have -7 to -6 to Total Mana Cost (previously -9 to -8)

20-30% chance to Avoid Elemental Ailments (previously 25-35%)

20-30% chance to Avoid being Stunned (previously 25-35%)

20-30% chance to Avoid being Stunned (previously 25-35%) 90% increased Effect of Fortify on you while Focussed (previously 120%)

Trigger a Socketed Spell when you Use a Skill, with a 8 second Cooldown (previously 4 seconds).

Unique Item Balance Many unique items that were league-specific have now also been added to the core drop pool.

The Death Aura skill granted by the Death’s Oath unique Body Armour now deals 758 Base Chaos Damage per second (previously 563).

The Law of the Wilds unique claw now has a 20% chance to Trigger Level 25 Summon Spectral Wolf on Critical Strike with this Weapon (previously Level 20). Existing items will be updated to the new value.

The Infernal Mantle unique Body Armour now causes you to take 15% increased Spell Damage when on Low Mana (previously 25%). Existing versions can be updated to the new values with a Divine Orb.

The Gluttony unique Belt now has a level requirement of 48 (previously 8). This change was introduced unintentionally in 3.13.0.

The Null’s Inclination unique Bow now causes Minion Spells Triggered by it to have a 0.25 second Cooldown with 5 Uses (previously no cooldown). Minions now deal 1% increased Damage per 5 Dexterity (previously 10). Existing items will be updated to the new versions.

The Molten Burst skill granted by the Ngamahu’s Flame unique Axe now fires 3 additional Projectiles (previously 2).

The Replica Last Resort unique Claw now grants 25% increased Attack Speed when on Low Life (previously 50%). Existing versions can be updated to the new values with a Divine Orb.

The Brandsurge skill granted by the Witchhunter’s Judgment unique Staff now deals approximately 20% more damage and Overcharged Brands now Activate 35% faster (previously 25%), +35% (previously +25%) every 0.5 seconds.

Added a fifth variant of the Vessel of Vinktar which grants 25-40% increased Effect of Shock during the Flask Effect and causes Shock to spread to other Enemies in a radius of 20 during the Flask Effect.

The Damage Conversion variation of the Vessel of Vinktar now causes 50% of Physical Damage to be Converted to Lightning during the Flask Effect (previously 20%). Existing versions can be updated to the new values using a Divine Orb.

The Added Lightning Damage to Spells variation of the Vessel of Vinktar now grants 25-35 to 110-130 Lightning Damage to Spells during the Flask Effect (previously 15-25 to 70-90). Existing versions can be updated to the new values using a Divine Orb.

The Vigil unique Jewel now grants Fortify with a base duration of 8 seconds (previously 12 seconds).

The Atziri’s Reign unique Jewel now causes Vaal Skills to have 15-20% chance to regain consumed Souls when used, and now has a limit of 1 (previously 2).

The Rigwald’s Quills unique Quiver no longer has the Projectiles Fork modifier. This has been replaced with an Arrows Fork modifier. Existing items will be updated to the new version.

The Signal Fire unique Quiver no longer has the Physical Damage Added as Fire Damage modifier. This has been replaced with a Physical Attack Damage Added as Fire Damage modifier. Existing items will be updated to the new version.

Incursion Uniques Changes Apep’s Slumber: Is now on a Vaal Spirit Shield base type.

Now adds 50-55 to 72-80 Chaos Damage (previously 20-22 to 30-37).

Now causes you to Regenerate 80 Energy Shield per Second per Poison on You (previously 50), up to 400 per second (previously 250). Coward’s Chains: No longer grants 20-25% increased Damage.

Now causes you to count as on Full Life while you are Cursed with Vulnerability.

Now grants +15-20 to all Attributes (previously +10-15). Mask of the Spirit Drinker: Is now on a Magistrate Crown base type.

Now grants +30-60 to Maximum Energy Shield.

Now grants 140-220% increased Armour and Energy Shield (previously 60-80)%.

Now grants +80-100 to Maximum Life (previously +30-50). Dance of the Offered: Is now on a Carnal Boots base type.

No longer causes you to lose (30-40) Mana per Second.

Now grants the Agnostic.

Now grants +25-30% to Lightning Resistance (previously +15-20). Story of the Vaal: Is now on a Gemstone Sword base type.

No longer grants +20-30 Life gained on Kill.

Now causes Hits with this Weapon to Freeze Enemies as though dealing 150-200% more Damage.

Now causes Hits with this Weapon to Shock Enemies as though dealing 150-200% more Damage.

Now causes Ignites inflicted with this Weapon to deal 50-75% more Damage.

Now grants 180-210% increased Physical Damage (previously 110-120%). Sacrificial Heart: No longer causes you to gain a Power Charge when you use a Vaal Skill.

Now causes you to gain up to maximum Power Charges when you use a Vaal Skill. Architect’s Hand: Is now on an Ambush Mitts base type.

Now grants 200-250% increased Evasion and Energy Shield (previously 100-125%).

No longer causes Skills used by Traps to have 10-20% increased Area of Effect.

Now grants 4-6% chance to throw up to 4 additional Traps. Note: Divine Orbs cannot be used to change base types or add and remove modifiers. Numerical changes to existing modifiers can be updated using a Divine Orb.

Monster Changes The final bosses of each Act have had their drops reworked. They now drop both more and better items, so that they can be profitably farmed if desired.

The base life of all Harvest monsters has been reduced by 30-50%, however Harvest machinery now grants monsters around 100% extra increased life on average. The intention here is to keep the Life values of Monsters spawned in Harvest encounters approximately the same as they were before, but significantly lower the life values on the Desecrated versions of these Monsters to bring them into line with other Desecratable Monsters. Please note that Primal Blisterlords and Primal Crushclaws have had their life reduced by a greater percentage as a result of this change.

The “Allies Cannot Die” aura has been removed. To replace this, a new “Benevolent Guardian” Nemesis modifier has been added which causes the Monster with this modifier to apply an Immunity buff to nearby allies for a short duration. If the original Monster is slain, affected allies lose the Immunity buff. Other Monsters that have this Nemesis modifier cannot be given the Immunity buff.

Rare monsters dominated by Sirus have had their Attack, Cast Speed and Movement Speed lowered.

Tzteosh, Hungering Flame no longer uses his Ultimate Molten Strike skill.

The Bull Thorns skill used by Lieutenant of Rage in The Labyrinth and the Crusher of Gladiators in the Racecourse Map has been visually updated and no longer has Damage Reflection.

The Vaal Pyramid and Arcade Map bosses have had their health increased to bring them closer into line with other Map bosses.

Zana League Mods Available During 3.14.0 Zana’s map device options are now unlocked as you complete bonus objectives on your Atlas. These are the League Mods available during 3.14.0. Fortune Favours the Brave (costs 3 Chaos Orbs): One of these options will be applied at random, including those you have not yet unlocked.

Essence (costs 2 Chaos Orbs): Area contains 2 additional Essences.

Breach (costs 2 Chaos Orbs): Area contains an additional Breach.

Bloodlines (costs 3 Chaos Orbs): Magic Monster Packs each have a Bloodline mod. Area contains 3 additional Magic Monster Packs.

Ambush (costs 3 Chaos Orbs): Area contains 3 extra Strongboxes.

Harbinger (costs 4 Chaos Orbs): Area contains 2 additional Harbingers.

Heist (costs 6 Chaos Orbs): Area contains 2 additional Smuggler’s Caches.

Harvest (costs 12 Chaos Orbs): Area contains The Sacred Grove.

User Interface Changes The Epilogue section of the World Screen (U) now contains sections for the Conquerors and Maven quest lines.

The Conquerors of the Atlas quest line now has expandable sections in the quest tracker, similar to The Maven quest line.

Attack Skill Gems no longer display “Deals x% of Base Damage” as a modifier. This information can now be found near the top of the gem description when hovering over the gem.

A single item can now be unstacked from a stack of items on your cursor by pressing Shift + Left Click.

Copying an item’s description with Ctrl + C now also copies the Item Class.

Pressing Ctrl + Alt + C now copies the Advanced Modifier Descriptions on an item.

Pressing Ctrl + Click on Jun, Veiled Master now brings up the Unveil Items interface.

Added a File Cache Directory UI option, which can be used to change the directory where cache files for the game are stored.

Moved the List of Item Filters UI option closer to the top of the UI options menu.

You can now use ! as a prefix to a term (such as “!unique” or “Sword !Increased Physical Damage”) to filter results in a search field (such as your stash) to display results that don’t contain the specified search term.

Improved the SSF migration warning.

Trade Website Changes Filters for Influenced items can now be found under pseudo stat filters on the Trade website (for example “Has Shaper Influence”).

Quest Rewards Exsanguinate is now offered to the Scion for completing The Siren’s Cadence, and can be purchased from Nessa by the Marauder, Templar and Witch.

Corrupting Fever is now offered to the Marauder, Duelist and Scion for completing Intruders in Black, and can be purchased from Yeena by the Templar.

Petrified Blood is now offered to the Marauder, Duelist and Scion for completing Lost in Love, and can be purchased from Clarissa by the Templar.

Reap is now offered to the Scion for completing Sever the Right Hand, and can be purchased from Clarissa by the Marauder, Templar and Witch.

Bloodthirst Support is now offered to the Marauder, Duelist and Scion for completing A Fixture of Fate, and can be purchased from Clarissa by the Templar.

Cruelty Support is now offered to the Marauder, Templar, Witch and Scion for completing Sharp and Cruel, and can be purchased from Yeena.

Arrogance Support is now offered to the Marauder, Templar, Duelist and Scion for completing A Fixture of Fate, and can be purchased from Clarissa.

Lifetap Support is now offered to the Marauder, Templar, Duelist and Scion for completing The Caged Brute, and can be purchased from Nessa.

Efficacy Support can now be purchased from Nessa by the Marauder after completing The Caged Brute.

PvP Changes Corrupting Fever has an attack time override of 0.5 seconds.

Exsanguinate has an attack time override of 2.0 seconds.

Reap has an attack time override of 1.5 seconds.

Spark no longer has a damage penalty.

Split Arrow no longer has a damage bonus.