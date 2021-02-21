Persona 5 Strikers – How to Change Characters

Persona 5 Strikers changed the formula of the original source, becoming a hack ‘n’ slash action game, with Musou elements to its core. Considering the fast paced battles from Persona 5, even if turn-based in nature, the transition is actually very approachable, and even natural if I dare say. Joker jumping around, slashing with his trusty knife hundreds of foes at a time, seemed like this should be the way to go from the start. A main protagonist though needs some friends with him to survive the endless hordes of Shadows, so let’s see how you can change your party members and how to change characters within battle.

How to change characters

First off, we need to see how we can actually edit our party and change the playable roster at our liking. In order to do so, it is mandatory to progress a little through the game’s story. Don’t worry, you don’t need to spend hours to do this, it is actually quite early in our journey, but for story’s sake, we won’t spoil when exactly this takes place.

After reaching that point, the function of editing your party becomes available. By going to your main menu, you can choose up to 4 playable characters in your party, with the operator being Futaba, being excluded from those 4. You click on the characters you want to choose, and they are assigned each to a corresponding button of your directional pad.

After having everything set, jump into the Metaverse to any dungeon. After a battle is initiated, you will notice those 3 additional characters being at the bottom left of your screen, representing your directional pad’s buttons. By clicking the respective button, the Baton Pass action will be triggered, which is essentially the process where your main controlled character changes. Additional to this, whenever you change characters they do receive a certain boost to their power and abilities, so it is recommended to have a balanced party and equally use them all, depending on the enemy.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.