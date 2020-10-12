Phasmophobia – How to Use Spirit Box

While you have many objectives and goals while playing through a game of Phasmophobia, the ghost hunting game crafted by a single developer, you mostly need to talk to the ghost to get anything done. Whether it’s shouting their name until they get so mad they decide to toss a chair, or rip your face off, you’ll do a lot of chatting with the spirit. Of course, they usually don’t talk back, aside from the occasionally whisper in your ear, unless you have the Spirit Box. This device can channel directly to the ghost you are trying to identify, but using it can be a bit confusing. Here’s how to use the Spirit Box in Phasmophobia.

How to Use the Spirit Box

The Spirit Box is one of the base items most players bring with them into a haunt. This is because it can be extremely useful at identifying ghosts since it is one of the key pieces of evidence. But as with most things in Phasmophobia, it doesn’t come with a manual. The idea is that the Spirit Box can reach across the void, allowing some types of ghosts to communicate with you using actual words rather than screeches or flickering lights. Using it is simple enough, so just make sure you grab it and bring it into the house as you start the hunt.

Once you find the ghost’s room, where most of their activity takes place, you’ll need to shore up some courage as the next part is pretty terrifying. The player with the Spirit Box should go into the room, typically alone and with the lights out (candles are fine), though test this in different ways if you don’t get a response or the ghost description says they react to groups. Once in there with the lights off you can switch to the Spirit Box and right click or press Right Trigger on controller. This will turn the Spirit Box on, as indicated by the scrolling frequencies on the screen.

Now you just need to talk to the ghost, asking questions from the list on that guide, or just trying to chat with it. You shouldn’t need to use your push-to-talk button, but it’s best to do it anyway given the janky nature of the mic setup. Ask it questions from that list or whatever you want and see if you hear a reply. Any reply will do, as the ghost using the Spirit Box is a piece of identifying evidence. If they don’t respond it may take time or different questions, so leave it in the room or keep trying until you’re sure.

And that’s how to use the Spirit Box in Phasmophobia.

- This article was updated on:October 12th, 2020