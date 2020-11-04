A new update patch is out for Phasmophobia, the online co-op ghost hunting game that has taken the PC gaming world by storm. This isn’t the biggest update in the game’s history, instead acting as a sort of quick fix for some issues and a few much needed changes. The game is still in early access on Steam, so these sorts of updates are expected. Still, players always want to know what’s in the latest ones. Here’s the full Phasmophobia November 4th update patch notes.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the VR Smooth Camera would move outside the map when you died.

Fixed a bug where some evidence such as Ouija Boards wasn’t working for the photos.

Potential fix for crashes when loading back to the main menu.

Potential fix for save files getting corrupted when you crash or quit.

Potential fix for Glowsticks sometimes not giving any light.

Fixed a bug where some players were not able to connect to the server since the Halloween update.

Changes

Removed the delay between each equipment spawning.

Changed the way the server gets recreated when loading back into the main menu. This should fix a lot of bugs and disconnects. The host will now also remain the same.

Fixed a bug where VR players wouldn’t get teleported back from the dead room.

Fixed a bug where the ghost could see you through the Ridgeview door.

Removed the voice sensitivity setting as it was breaking non push to talk.

Your character will no longer spawn until you have either connected to the server or you fail to connect.

New

Added a “connecting to server” loading screen.

So that’s all there is to see in the full Phasmophobia November 4th update patch notes. Are there any big changes you’re still hoping will hit soon?