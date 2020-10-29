Phasmophobia is still in beta, which means despite its big success it’s being changed a lot all the time. Today saw a huge update hit. Full of big fixes and some much needed changes. The full list is down below so check it out and see if your request made it through this time. There’s more left to do though and the team (of one) is promising more update patches to come. Be sure to watch for those when they hit but for now here’s the post launch update #3 patch notes for Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia Post Launch Update #3 Patch Notes

New

Added a voice sensitivity slider in the audio options.

The text on the Spirit Box will say what the response said.

Added a copy button for the server invite code that can be used when the code is hidden.

Added text to show the server version on the server password screen.

Added a button to enter passwords from your clipboard

Changes

Upgraded the server code to PUN2. This should fix most timeout disconnects and all voice chat issues.

If your voice recognition is working you can no longer get a response on the Spirit Box just by talking, it will now only answer if you asked a question.

Updated localisation.

Lowered the pitch of the EMF Reader sound.

Lowered the brightness of the lights on the main menu.

The Australia server has been removed from the region selection.

Ghost writing will now count for photo evidence.

The lobby room list will no longer show empty or full rooms.

Lowered the amount of sanity that you lose during a ghost event.

The Ghost Orb and Bone will now spawn more towards the middle of the room.

If your voice recognition stops working the Spirit Box will default to giving a random response by talking.

The room temperature will no longer raise over time if the ghost leaves the room.

Most of the save data has been moved off of the save file to help with optimisation and help prevent save files getting corrupted when you crash.

The server invite code will now always be hidden by default.

Fixes