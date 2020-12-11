A brand new update has hit Phasmophobia and it’s a big one. Ever since the game launched players have had to contend with the same small set of maps. It’s an early access release, so that’s not too shocking and players have been patient. But as teases came out about what was coming with the new prison level, many became quite anxious. It’s been available in the beta branch for a while but was just pushed to all players along with a big patch full of good stuff. Here’s the full list of fixes and changes in the Phasmophobia Prison update.

Phasmophobia Prison Update Patch Notes

Fixes Fixed a bug where some players had laggy movement. Tanglewood: Fixed a bug where taking a photo of the computer monitor counted as evidence. Asylum: Fixed several objects that had no collision. Fixed a bug where you would get duplicate contracts. Asylum: Fixed several areas where the ghost could get stuck. Fixed several spots in the all maps where you could get stuck. Fixed a bug where the Spirit Box and EMF Reader audio would get incorrectly set when moving between floors. Fixed a bug where the Spirit Box could be used from far away if you were near the Ghost. Fixed a bug where the Glowsticks were not showing fingerprints. Fixed several locations where you could glitch into a safe spot.

Changes Updated localisation. You will no longer collide with cabinet doors. This will fix the exploit of getting on top of the kitchen counters.

New Added a new Prison level. This level will always show in the contract selection for the next few updates.



Phasmophobia is available now via Steam Early Access. There is no PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch version as of yet, but as the game has become a hit we could see it down the line. For more on this update and news on the game you can see the official Steam page.