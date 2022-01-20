Update 0.5.1.2 has arrived for Phasmophobia, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Phasmophobia’s developers released a new update, improving and fixing a lot of the issues players have been experiencing for a while now. The update does not bring any new content additions, but it does fix a lot of issues. Here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.5.1.2.

Phasmophobia Update 0.5.1.2 Patch Notes

Changes

Increased the chance for ghost events on small maps.

Significantly reduced the distance that paranormal sounds are heard away from the ghost’s location with the Parabolic Microphone so that they are now near the ghost.

Push to talk will now enable when playing solo if you have the option selected instead of forcing your microphone always on.

The hunt will now end if you glitch outside of the level after the hunt has started.

The Asylum toilet cubicles doors have been made straight to make it easier to find the ghost if it is in those rooms.

Ghosts should no longer appear in non-ghost photos taken by other players.

If there is no evidence in the photo and you already have a ghost photo, the priority will now go back to the ghost evidence for the photo.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where paranormal sounds could not be heard on the Parabolic Microphone.

Fixed a bug where you could not take an evidence photo of the Mirror when it was on the wall on the same maps.

Fixed a bug where the ghost evidence would take priority on different cameras if you already had a ghost photo.

Fixed a bug where the ghost would open your closet if it heard you outside of it before you entered.

Fixed a bug where the Prison cell light switches were turning on the wrong lights.

Fixed a bug where Banshees could not hear non-hosts player voices or equipment during hunts.

Fixed a bug where the ghost was only doing ghost events around the host.

Fixed a bug where the room lights were not flickering during hunts.

Fixed a bug where the TV in the Maple Cabin did not turn on.

Fixed a bug where using the Voodoo Doll with no sanity would not trigger a hunt.

Fixed a bug where the Phantom would only disappear on the first photo you took of it.

Fixed a bug where the ghost would stay near the dead body after killing someone if it can’t see anyone.

Fixed a bug where the ghost would search around your last known location until the end of the hunt if it did not see another player. It will now only search for a short amount of time.

Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to interact with a door when it didn’t move the door.

Fixed a bug where fingerprints would sometimes spawn on doors when the ghost has not interacted with it.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t interact with some Prison showers.

Fixed a bug where the painting interactions were giving EMF 2 instead of 3.

Fixed a bug where the ghost was still taking priority for photos after you already had a ghost photo.

Fixed an issue where Raiju’s would change speed too slowly when reaching an electronic.

Fixed a bug where three of the female characters would have broken audio when holding equipment.

Fixed a bug where you could hold the bear and mobile phone through the main door making the ghost think you were on the other side.

Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll wouldn’t spawn in the correct position for non-hosts.

Fixed a bug where the Tarot Card would make an impact sound after being fully used.

Fixed a bug where the Haunted Mirror would still show the last frame of the room when it broke.

Fixed a bug where some noise values would keep showing on the Parabolic Microphone when there was no sound.

Fixed a bug where the Twin interaction could stop a hunt.

Fixed a bug where player volumes were resetting when loading back to the main menu.

Fixed a bug where you could hear other players when they were fully muted.

This update is full of bug fixes, so players should experience a lot less of them from now on. The number of changes made was few compared to how many bug fixes were implemented, but they are as important as the latter. All in all, this update will improve players’ experience in their next matches.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Phasmophobia Steam page.