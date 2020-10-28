In previous Pikmin game you were seeking out distinct objects like batteries or gloves which powered up your ship or your character. That all changed with Pikmin 3 on Wii U which made it so you were looking for something a bit less tangible. Fruit is the goal here, with the juice being the main objective. But does this change how the game works? I mean, fruit literally does grow on trees so can you just farm more of it…like a farmer? This concept has led many players to wonder: does fruit respawn in Pikmin 3 Deluxe?

Does Fruit Respawn?

Can you just beat the same bosses and enemies, explore the same caves, and solve the same puzzles over and over to gather more fruit in Pikmin 3 Deluxe? Well, just like the first game the answer is no. Fruit does not respawn in Pikmin 3 Deluxe just as it did on Wii U. No changes were made here and the game was always set up so that you had to seek out new fruit and new levels to explore as you progressed through the game. So while the objective feels like something that should respawn, allowing for targeted runs to fuel your ship, that’s not how it works in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

This may not be the answer you were hoping for in regards to does fruit respawn in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, but it makes sense when you play through the game. Fruit might seem generic, but it’s really not. You’re collecting all this fruit for a purpose and you can’t waste time waiting for it to grow back or however it might have worked. So get out there and get that fruit, but don’t expect it to come back. You’ll need to search for new areas with more fruit and additional enemies if you want to get home.