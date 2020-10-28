Pikmin 3 Deluxe – How to get Blue Pikmin and What do they do

Every Pikmin game seems to start the same way. Your intrepid adventurers are stranded on an unfamiliar planet and need to collect various items to get back home. To do this you need to use the indigenous population of Pikmin, but each new type offers unique traits and abilities that you’ll have to optimize to make it home. The main three are all important, but the blue Pikmin offer something quite significant: they can breathe under water. So getting them is hugely important for accomplishing your goal. So here’s how to get blue Pikmin and what do they do in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

How to get Blue Pikmin

The main group of Pikmin in your aresenal will all be offered to you through the course of the campaign. There’s no side missions or quests you have to go on to get either the red, yellow, or blue Pikmin. So before we break down when you discover them and add them to your team, if you’re trying to avoid spoilers you can stop reading now. All you need to do is push through the single player campaign and you’ll find them eventually. For those who want to rush toward this goal or just want to know when they arrive, we’ll explain when you get blue Pikmin in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

The blue Pikmin are the final type you will discover in Pikmin 3 Deluxe. They’re found in the Garden of Hope stage, which unlocks after you complete Twilight River. Once you arrive you will need to grab some pink flying Pikmin, as they’re essential to getting to the blue Onion that dispenses blue Pikmin. Once you have them just head to the right and through the opening to find a small body of water with the blue Onion in the middle. Toss a few flying Pikmin at the Onion and they’ll dig it up and bring it back to base. From there you can create more blue Pikmin all you want just by having your current group bring items back to reproduce.

What do Blue Pikmin do

Why do you want more blue Pikmin? Well I told you way up near the top. These guys cannot drown, since they breathe under water using special gills. Remember all those areas of the map that were filled with water? Remember how you couldn’t take any of your Pikmin in there to get the stuff? Blue Pikmin can walk in and under the water, so any time you’re questing into a lake or through a river just make sure your team is all blue and you’ll be good to go. Unlike other species that is their only bonus, so if you’re not going into the water you can usually leave them behind.

So that’s how to get blue Pikmin and what do they do in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.